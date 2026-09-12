In the Realm of the

Last Man

Francis Fukuyama

Hachette

Pp 256, Rs 699

In this memoir, encompassing his father’s involvement in the civil rights movement and his own work on CIA contracts in the 1980s, Francis Fukuyama analyses his life alongside the seismic political shifts of the last 30 years — from Bush to Obama to Trump, from the War on Terror to Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Profound and provocative, this is an intimate portrait of one of the 21st century’s most important thinkers, an urgent study of con-temporary politics — and a trea-tise on how the West can claw democracy back from the brink.

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Pill-Free

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

Penguin Random House

Pp 328, Rs 499

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya takes on one of the under-discussed health challenges of our time: the culture of unnecessary medicines, supplements, tests and procedures. Packed with patient stories, myth-busting insights, checklists, nutrition guidance, kitchen wisdom and practical tools, this book empowers you to start a fulfilling journey to reduce your pills, reverse diseases and take charge of your metabolic health with confidence.

The Lift-Off Nation

Rajan Anandan & Saurabh Srivastava

Juggernaut

Pp 384, Rs 1,099

Once upon a time, India accounted for 25% of global GDP. Two start-up veterans, Saurabh Srivastava, co-founder of NASSCOM, TIE and IAN, and Rajan Anandan, former head of Google, Microsoft and Dell in India and now a managing director at Peak XV Partners, argue that it can do so again by harnessing India’s start-ups. With case studies and data points, they give compelling reasons why the time for India’s startup ecosystem is now.

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Why The World Needs Angry Women

Nilanjana Bhowmick

Aleph Book Company

Pp 176, Rs 699

Women are angrier than men. This is a statistical finding in India as well as elsewhere in the world. Yet, in a system rigged against them, women have historically not been allowed to claim their anger openly. Why the World Needs Angry Women is a seething, blistering manifesto in favour of the modern woman’s right to anger. Blending biting humour and philosophical depth, Bhowmick shows how women’s anger is different from male anger.

Wandered the Traveller

Translated by Daisy Rockwell

HarperCollins

Pp 384, Rs 699

First published in 1955, Wandered the Traveller is a lost classic of south Asian literature — now available in English for the first time in Daisy Rockwell’s revelatory translation. Nisar Aziz Butt’s semi-autobiographical novel follows Afgar, a brilliant young Pashtun woman, from a turbulent orphaned childhood, through the cloistered world of a mountain sanatorium, to the brink of departure in pursuit of a doctorate at Cambridge.