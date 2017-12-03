What is Supermoon? Here is all you need to know in 10 points

A supermoon which is also known as the new moon, is a full moon that approximately coincides with perigee – the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit. This results in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. It is considered as a big celestial event. The Moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical orbit and so the distance varies: at some points, it is closer to the Earth and other times far away. The average distance between Earth and Moon is 384,500 km, but varies between 363,396 km and 405,504 km throughout the year. At the time of a supermoon, the full moon comes closest to the Earth. So what exactly is the supermoon, here’s all you need to know:
- The term supermoon is not astronomical but originated in modern astrology.
- The supermoon occurred lat time on June 24, 2017, while the next will appear today, on December 3, 2017.
- The moon appears up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.
- The technical name is the perigee-syzygy of the Earth–Moon–Sun system.
- As per the report by Earthsky.com, by that definition, the year 2017 has a total of four supermoons.
- The first supermoon, for 2017, came with the April 26 new moon. The new moons on May 25 and June 24 are also considered supermoons.
- According to Nolle’s definition, the full moon of December 2017 – plus the full moons on January 2 and 31, 2018 – will be supermoons, too.
- The opposite phenomenon, an apogee syzygy, is called a micromoon, though this term is not as widespread as supermoon.
- Nights are long and dark and winter’s grip tightens, hence this Moon’s name.
- The association of the Moon with both oceanic and crustal tides has led to claims that the supermoon phenomenon may be associated with increased risk of events like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, but there is no evidence of such a link.