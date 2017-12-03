What is Supermoon? Here is all you need to know in 10 points

A supermoon which is also known as the new moon, is a full moon that approximately coincides with perigee – the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit (Reuters)

A supermoon which is also known as the new moon, is a full moon that approximately coincides with perigee – the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit. This results in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. It is considered as a big celestial event. The Moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical orbit and so the distance varies: at some points, it is closer to the Earth and other times far away. The average distance between Earth and Moon is 384,500 km, but varies between 363,396 km and 405,504 km throughout the year. At the time of a supermoon, the full moon comes closest to the Earth. So what exactly is the supermoon, here’s all you need to know: