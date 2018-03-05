Indian Railways’ ICF creates ‘Make in India’ record; eyes manufacturing 2,500 coaches in 2017-2018

ICF is now aiming to manufacture 2,500 coaches by the end of this month.

Indian Railways creates manufacturing record, gives boost to ‘Make in India’! It’s a big leap for the national transporter, as a new record has been set by the Integral Coach Factory of Indian Railways of manufacturing 2,239 coaches by February-end. The coach factory is now eyeing to manufacture 2,500 coaches by the end of this month. The new record has been made by surpassing the previous best of 2,234 coaches, according to the Railway Ministry. Recently, in order to make Indian Railways the “safest mode of transport in the country”, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that ICF has nearly tripled the production of LHB coaches, which are comparatively safer and withstand accidents better with minimum calamities. From 400 LHB coaches in 2016-17, the number has surpassed 1,100 LHB coaches in 2017-18.

In addition to this, ‘Make in India’ train sets- Train 18 and Train 20 will also be manufactured at ICF, Chennai. According to ICF, with the development of the train sets, there will be a boost in the coach factory. Train 18, for which the manufacturing will start this year, will be comprised of 16 coaches and it will fully air-conditioned. Also, the train will sport modular toilets, automatic plug doors, plush interiors, diffused lighting and will run at a speed of 160 kmph.

As the nation witnessed multiple tragic rail accidents, last year, railway minister Piyush Goyal said that the national transporter would stop inducting the relatively unsafe Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches by the middle of 2018, as the production of safer Linke-Hoffman-Busch (LHB) coaches would be maximized. At present the ICF coaches consist two-thirds of its 60,000-strong fleet.

According to the minister, the modern coach factory at Rae Bareli, last year, has sent the Railway ministry a proposal to manufacture 5,000 LHB coaches every year, up from 1,000 coaches. Indian Railways had the capacity to manufacture 4,000 LHB coaches each year. There are 20,000 LHB coaches in use and it would take around 5 years to to replace all ICF coaches with LHB ones, the minister has said earlier. He also said that in 4-5 years of time span, ICF coaches will be history.

The country has three passenger coach manufacturing plants, namely at Rae Bareli, Chennai and Kapurthala. Also, Indian Railways will also be roping in companies such as state-run BEML and private firm Titagarh Wagons, for the production of LHB coaches.