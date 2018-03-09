Top 5 smartphones under Rs 5,000 you can buy in India

We has compiled a list of top smartphones that are available under Rs 5,000 in India

While there are a plethora of phones available today at price points, it is really annoying and difficult to choose one. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone in the budget segment, however, without losing out on the features and latest updates, then there are many new smartphones that you must consider. This year, even the budget smartphones are equipped with the features that are usually found in premium and flagship smartphones.

We have taken all the aspects that today’s customers are looking for in a smartphone under the price point of Rs 5,000 in India. Here’s the list of the top phones that have handpicked for you that will suit your smartphone requirements without setting you back by more than Rs 5,000.