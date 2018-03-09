Top 5 smartphones under Rs 5,000 you can buy in India

While there are a plethora of phones available today at price points, it is really annoying and difficult to choose one. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone in the budget segment, however, without losing out on the features and latest updates, then there are many new smartphones that you must consider. This year, even the budget smartphones are equipped with the features that are usually found in premium and flagship smartphones.
We have taken all the aspects that today’s customers are looking for in a smartphone under the price point of Rs 5,000 in India. Here’s the list of the top phones that have handpicked for you that will suit your smartphone requirements without setting you back by more than Rs 5,000.
- Swipe Elite Dual – the Swipe Elite Dual is perhaps the only budget smartphone currently that offers dual cameras at a price of Rs 3,999 in India. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera on the rear with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera. The handset has a 5-inch LCD display, runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.
- Videocon Starr 100 – the Videocon Starr 100 is a dual SIM smartphone that comes with support for 4G VoLTE connectivity. The smartphone costs Rs 4,999 in India with specifications that include a 4-inch WVGA display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage with microSD card support for expansion up to 32GB. The phone has a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 1.3-megapixel front camera. There is a 1800mAH battery given inside the phone.
- Intex Aqua Style III – The Intex Aqua Style III is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and comes with specifications that include a 5-inch FWVGA display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, Android 7.0 Nougat, and standard connectivity options. The smartphone has 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The phone has two 5-megapixel cameras on each side – front and rear. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash. The phone is backed by a 2500mAh battery under the hood.
- Micromax Vdeo 1 – Launched last year, the Micromax Vdeo 1 is a dual SIM 4G smartphone that runs on Android Marshmallow. It costs Rs 3,299 in India. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 32GB. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 1600mAh battery.
- Ziox Astra Blaze – The Ziox Astra Blaze is a dual SIM smartphone that comes with 4G VoLTE support. The phone is priced at Rs 4,499 in India. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. The handset sports a 2-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash while there is a 0.3-megapixel front camera on the device. The smartphone has a 4.5-inch FWVGA display and is backed by a 2000mAh battery under the hood.