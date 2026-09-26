By Madhushree Goswami

India through Vir Das

September 27, Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium,

Kolkata, 7.30 pm

Take a sonic journey across India with Vir Das as he turns the everyday sounds, quirks and rhythms of the country into an audio-visual comedy experience. Blending sharp wit with storytelling, Sounds of India celebrates the little details of life.

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From Raj to Swaraj

until September 30, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 11 am–8 pm

Step into Shekhawati’s fascinating journey from the British Raj to Swaraj and eight decades of independent India. ‘Raj Se Swaraj Tak’ brings together art, manuscripts, textiles, photographs, letters, maps, newspapers, currency and everyday objects, offering a vivid glimpse into changing lives, global influences, heritage and history through the region’s eyes.

Kabir reimagined

September 30, Bangalore International

Centre, Bengaluru, 7 pm

Explore the mystical world of Kabir through a musical experience that brings his timeless poetry into a contemporary sonic landscape. Original compositions and reimagined bhajans blend folk traditions, Indian melodies, electronic textures and experimental percussion, inviting audiences to listen, reflect and become seekers themselves.

A dance of devotion

October 1, NMACC, Mumbai, 8 pm

Experience the story of Andal, the mystic poet-saint whose passionate devotion and defiance of convention continue to resonate. In Naachiyar Next, Dr Anita Ratnam blends classical dance, contemporary movement, theatre, sacred chant and poetry to explore Andal’s love.

A garden of wonder

Until October 15, Gallerie Splash,

Gurugram, 11 am–7 pm

Enter Roy K John’s contemplative world, where gardens become spaces of discovery and wonder. Curated by Satyajit Dave, Kani: Garden as First Sight explores nature through observation, organic forms, textures and fleeting visual encounters.