Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) price to be higher than OnePlus 5T? Here’s what we know so far

It was last week when the South Korean tech giant, Samsung, unveiled the latest Galaxy devices. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) was released last week in its full glory however, Samsung failed to mention the pricing or the availability details of the latest devices. However, at a recent event in Vietnam, Samsung has confirmed that the two will go on sale in the country starting January 6 onwards, reports BGR.

Although the announcement is done only for the Vietnam market, the release date has confirmed that the phones will be available in the Asian markets as early as next January. The report further explores the pricing of the devices. The Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) are likely to be priced around VND 10,990,000 and VND 13,490,000 respectively. As per the current conversion rate, Galaxy A8 (2018) will be priced around Rs 31,000 and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be priced around Rs 38,000. This makes the device effectively under the price of OnePlus 5T 8GM RAM+128GB storage variant.

As per the rumours, the price for Vietnam is set much lower than European markets. Galaxy A8 (2018) is pegged at €499, which is around Rs 38,000 and the price of Galaxy A8+ (2018) is held at €599 which is around Rs 45,000.

As far as the looks are concerned, the much talked about “Samsung’s ‘Infinity Display’ has trickled down to the mid-range handset. The ‘Infinity Display’ with absolute minimal bezels were seen on the flagship phones of 2017, like Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 plus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

What makes this one beefier option is the front-facing camera. Both Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ sport a Dual Camera lens – a 16MP paired with an 8MP. The rear camera has a 16MP lens with PDAF. Both the devices are powered by an Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa). Both the phones are capable of Fast Charging via USB Type-C. Although, with Android Oreo out for a couple of months now it would have been nice to see the phones running on Android 8.0 but the phone comes with Andoird Nougat 7.1.1.

With Samsung’s ‘Infinity Display’ on board, the fingerprint scanner moves to the back of the device, but Samsung has finally sought the location of the device with putting the scanner below the camera module and not next to it.