Reliance JioPhone to cost ‘zero’: When Mukesh Ambani stunned all at RIL AGM

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (PTI)

Reliance Industries AGM: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani briefly stunned the audience by saying the Reliance JioPhone would “effectively cost zero”. The audience erupted with claps, even his wife Nita was seen smiling and clapping at the clever use of words by Ambani. Ambani said that the JioPhone would be available for Rs 1500, which would refundable after three years.

Touted as ‘India ka smartphone’, the JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone. Ambani at the launch said, “Today, Jio is going to reinvent the conventional feature phone. Let me introduce India ka Intelligent SmartPhone.”

The JioPhone launch comes around 10 months after the launch of Reliance Jio, which revolutionised the data consumption in India. Now with the phone, Ambani aims to make data-enabled phones available to all users across the country.

The effective price of JioPhone is Rs 0. This means, you can buy the phone at Rs 1500, which will be refunded after 3 years. The pre-booking of the phone will start from August 24. The phone will be sold as first come-first serve basis from September 2017. Mukesh Ambani said, that the company expects to sell five lakh JioPhone per month.

Features of JioPhone: It looks like a feature phone. Jio calls it the most intelligent, affordable phone in the world. It comes with a keyboard. Users can speak to the phone as well with voice commands. It also supports all languages.

JioPhone comes with the option of browsing the internet. The highlight of this phone is the 4G VoLTE, a voice command interface, and comes pre-loaded with Jio’s apps loaded on it.

JioPhone has 2.4-inch display, and can play the JioCinema app as well. So users can watch movies on this feature/smartphone smash. It has an SOS feature as well, which can be activated by pressing 5.