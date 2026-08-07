Long waits in traffic and multiple interchanges could become less of a hassle for Chennai commuters in the coming years.

The city’s Metro network is set for its biggest expansion yet, with three new corridors under Phase 2 expected to bring the airport, railway stations, IT hubs and several fast-growing suburbs closer through seamless Metro connectivity.

The expansion is steadily moving ahead, with the 118.9-km project now more than halfway complete. According to a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Chennai Metro Phase 2 has achieved 54.62 per cent physical progress.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three new corridors, their key stations and the areas they will serve.

3 new corridors under Phase 2 – Route, Length, Stations

The Phase 2 expansion comprises three metro corridors covering 118.9 km, with a mix of elevated and underground sections. Together, they will add 128 stations to Chennai’s metro network.

Corridor Line / Colour Route Length (km) Total No. of Stations Corridor 3 Purple Line Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT 45.80 50 Corridor 4 Yellow Line Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass 26.10 30 Corridor 5 Red Line Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur 47.00 48 Total 118.90 128

Better links to airport, business hubs and suburbs

The three new corridors are expected to strengthen east-west and north-south connectivity across Chennai. They will connect major residential neighbourhoods, IT hubs, commercial centres and educational institutions while improving access to Chennai International Airport and important railway stations.

The expansion is also expected to reduce travel time for commuters travelling between northern Chennai, the city centre and the fast-growing southern suburbs.

A major boost for Chennai’s IT corridor

Two of the three new corridors will improve Metro access to Chennai’s prominent IT belt, including Siruseri SIPCOT and Sholinganallur, where thousands of professionals commute every day.

The new links are expected to make daily office commutes more convenient while strengthening connectivity between the city’s residential areas and major employment centres.

Existing Chennai Metro network

At present, Chennai Metro operates a 45.046-km network comprising two corridors.

Corridor 1: Washermenpet – Chennai Airport (23.085 km)

Corridor 2: Chennai Central – St. Thomas Mount (21.961 km)

Around 55 per cent of the existing Phase 1 network runs underground, while the remaining section is elevated. The network currently has 32 stations, including 13 elevated and 19 underground stations.

Interchange facilities are available at Alandur and Chennai Central, allowing passengers to switch between the two operational corridors.