Reliance Jio, Samsung look to bring 4G LTE coverage to 99% of India by Diwali

At the Mobile World Congress 2018, Samsung Electronics and Reliance Jio announced continuing their partnership for roll-out of 4G LTE network with expanded coverage and capacity. (Reuters)

At the Mobile World Congress 2018, Samsung Electronics and Reliance Jio announced continuing their partnership for roll-out of 4G LTE network with expanded coverage and capacity. The two companies say that the idea of the tie-up is to make sure that as much as 99% of India’s population has access to LTE coverage. A nationwide cellular IoT (Internet of Things) network is yet another aspect of the tie-up. According to Reliance Jio and Samsung executives by October 2018 or Diwali, as much of 99% of India would be covered. At present the coverage is at 86-87%, said Reliance Jio, adding that the company is adding around 10,000 towers a month.

Younky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung believes that Reliance Jio’s LTE network will be instrumental in unleashing IoT potential. As a part of the tie-up Samsung will supply equipment to Reliance Jio so that the LTE coverage in India can be expanded. The main focus area of the tie-up is to give faster internet access in India. It is also about “generation of services and business models for enterprises,” the two technology and telecom giants say.

The IoT network, says Samsung, will be a first of its kind in India. From smart metering, security and surveillance to smart appliances and vehicle tracking – the IoT network will cover a whole host of enterprise and consumer solutions. Srini Sundarajan of Samsung said, “This tie-up means that Samsung will enable Reliance Jio to be the first player to roll out 4G LTE for 99% of Indian population, surpassing 2G userbase and penetration.” “We are also rolling out world’s first non-IP data delivery. That’s an IoT innovation,” he said. The NB-IoT innovation means that apart from being able to use the existing Jio spectrum, a software upgrade is all that is needed to installed stations. Samsung’s executive said it has been leader in the commercial 5G rollout. “We believe that Reliance Jio is ready for the 5G rollout whenever the spectrum is finalised,” he said.

Reliance Jio is of the view that NB-IOT will be a game-changer for several industries. Jyotindra Thacker, Reliance Jio President said, “The transportation industry as a whole, the whole logistics in transportation industry itself is now ready for disruption using NB-IoT. The second major industry which we believe will be very important is weather tracking. The third one will be agriculture.” “We are tackling case-by-case scenarios and targeting a whole bunch of industries for NB-IoT,” he added.

