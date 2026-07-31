Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE Highlights: After weeks of rumours and speculation, the ITR last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 has finally arrived. While July 31, 2026 is the due date for most taxpayers, some specified taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 with business or professional income who are not required to get their accounts audited have time until August 31, 2026. As the July 31 deadline draws to a close, one question continues to dominate discussions among taxpayers and tax professionals: Will the ITR filing deadline be extended?

ITR Filing Deadline 31 July 2026: What to watch today

As of now, the Income Tax Department has not announced any extension. Unless the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issues an official notification extending the due date, taxpayers whose ITR filing deadline is July 31 should treat it as the final date and complete their income tax return filing without waiting until the last minute.

Over the past few years, the CBDT has extended the ITR filing deadline in several instances, leading many taxpayers to expect a similar relief this year. However, the situation in 2026 appears different. The notified ITR forms were released on time, filing utilities are available on the income tax portal, and the Income Tax Department has repeatedly advised taxpayers to file their returns within the prescribed due date.

Income Tax Return Last Date Today Highlights: Income Tax Department announcements and latest updates

While taxpayers may still hope for an extension, there has been no official indication so far. Filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) by July 31 is important not only to avoid late filing fees and applicable interest but also to ensure quicker income tax refunds, preserve eligible tax benefits, and remain compliant with the Income Tax Act.

Stay tuned to this Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE blog for the latest updates on the ITR last date, any official CBDT notification on an extension, daily ITR filing numbers, income tax portal status, refund processing, expert advice, common filing mistakes, and other important announcements from the Income Tax Department.

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