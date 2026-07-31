Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE Highlights: After weeks of rumours and speculation, the ITR last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 has finally arrived. While July 31, 2026 is the due date for most taxpayers, some specified taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 with business or professional income who are not required to get their accounts audited have time until August 31, 2026. As the July 31 deadline draws to a close, one question continues to dominate discussions among taxpayers and tax professionals: Will the ITR filing deadline be extended?
ITR Filing Deadline 31 July 2026: What to watch today
As of now, the Income Tax Department has not announced any extension. Unless the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issues an official notification extending the due date, taxpayers whose ITR filing deadline is July 31 should treat it as the final date and complete their income tax return filing without waiting until the last minute.
Over the past few years, the CBDT has extended the ITR filing deadline in several instances, leading many taxpayers to expect a similar relief this year. However, the situation in 2026 appears different. The notified ITR forms were released on time, filing utilities are available on the income tax portal, and the Income Tax Department has repeatedly advised taxpayers to file their returns within the prescribed due date.
Income Tax Return Last Date Today Highlights: Income Tax Department announcements and latest updates
While taxpayers may still hope for an extension, there has been no official indication so far. Filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) by July 31 is important not only to avoid late filing fees and applicable interest but also to ensure quicker income tax refunds, preserve eligible tax benefits, and remain compliant with the Income Tax Act.
Stay tuned to this Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE blog for the latest updates on the ITR last date, any official CBDT notification on an extension, daily ITR filing numbers, income tax portal status, refund processing, expert advice, common filing mistakes, and other important announcements from the Income Tax Department.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Don't let a pending e-verification turn your ITR filing into a costly mistake
Submitting your Income Tax Return is not the final step. If you do not complete the e-verification process within the prescribed time, your return may be treated as if it was never filed. That means you could lose the benefit of filing within the July 31 deadline and may have to face the consequences of a delayed return. If you have already submitted your ITR today, check your filing status and complete the e-verification process without delay.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Filing after July 31? Here's what benefits you could lose
Missing the July 31 ITR filing deadline is not just about paying a penalty. Depending on your case, a delayed return may also affect your ability to carry forward certain losses, which can otherwise be adjusted against future income. Taxpayers with investments or business income should pay special attention to this rule. Filing your Income Tax Return within the due date helps preserve these benefits while also avoiding late fees and interest, wherever applicable.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: A small mistake today can delay your refund for weeks
Rushing to file your Income Tax Return in the final hours may lead to errors that could prove costly. Choosing the wrong ITR form, entering an incorrect bank account number, forgetting to report income or skipping e-verification can delay the processing of your return and income tax refund. If you are filing before the July 31 deadline, spend a few extra minutes checking every detail. A careful review today can save weeks of follow-up later.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Waiting for a deadline extension? That decision could prove costly
Every year, many taxpayers postpone filing their Income Tax Return in the hope that the government will announce an extension. However, unless an official notification is issued, the July 31 deadline remains valid. If no extension is announced and you miss the due date, you could face a late filing fee, interest on unpaid tax and delays in receiving your refund. With only a few hours left, tax experts advise completing your ITR filing instead of relying on speculation.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Filed your ITR? Don't forget to save these documents
Filing your Income Tax Return is only one part of the process. After successfully submitting and e-verifying your ITR, download and save the ITR-V acknowledgement, the filed return, payment challans (if any) and supporting documents such as Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS. These records may be useful if you need to track your income tax refund, file a revised return or respond to any future query from the Income Tax Department. Keeping all tax documents in one place can also make next year's ITR filing much easier.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Why are taxpayers advised not to rely only on pre-filled ITR data?
The pre-filled Income Tax Return makes filing easier by automatically capturing details such as salary, TDS, interest income and certain investments. However, taxpayers should not assume that every detail is complete or error-free. You should compare the pre-filled information with your Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS, bank statements and investment records before submitting your return. If any income or deduction is missing, it is your responsibility to update it. Remember, you are responsible for the accuracy of your ITR, even if it is pre-filled.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Forgot to report some income? Don't ignore it while filing ITR
Before submitting your Income Tax Return (ITR), make sure you have reported all sources of income, not just your salary. This includes interest from savings accounts and fixed deposits, rental income, dividends, capital gains and income from freelance work or other sources, wherever applicable. The Annual Information Statement (AIS) can help you identify income that may have been missed. If your ITR does not match the information available with the Income Tax Department, it could lead to queries or notices later. Taking a few extra minutes to review your income details today can save you trouble in the future.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Why waiting until the last hour can be costly
Every year, thousands of taxpayers wait until the final few hours to file their Income Tax Return. A slow internet connection, payment failure, incorrect OTP or a small mistake in the return can leave very little time to fix the problem before the July 31 ITR filing deadline ends. Even if the portal is functioning normally, experts advise completing your ITR filing as early as possible instead of relying on a possible deadline extension.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Why is your PAN-linked bank account important for ITR?
Before filing your Income Tax Return, make sure your bank account is correctly linked and validated on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. Refunds are credited only to validated bank accounts. Incorrect account numbers, IFSC codes or unvalidated accounts can delay your income tax refund, even if your return is processed quickly.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Received a tax notice? Should you still file your ITR?
Receiving an income tax notice does not automatically stop you from filing your Income Tax Return. Unless the notice specifically requires otherwise, eligible taxpayers should complete their ITR filing before the due date. Ignoring the deadline while waiting for a response to the notice could lead to additional compliance issues. If you have received a notice, check what action is required while ensuring that your return is filed on time.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Switched jobs during the year? Be careful while filing ITR
If you changed jobs during FY 2025-26, make sure you include salary from both employers while filing your Income Tax Return. Many taxpayers mistakenly report income from only one employer, leading to tax demand notices later. Before filing your ITR today, collect Form 16 from both employers or verify your salary details through AIS and Form 26AS.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Do you have to report bank interest in your ITR?
Yes. Interest earned on savings accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits is generally taxable and should be reported while filing your Income Tax Return. Even if TDS has not been deducted, taxpayers are required to disclose the income in their ITR. Before filing your return today, check your bank statements and AIS to ensure that all interest income has been correctly reported.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Can you edit your ITR after clicking submit?
If you realise you have made a mistake after submitting your Income Tax Return, you cannot edit the same return. Instead, you will have to file a revised ITR, provided the Income-tax Act allows it. This is why tax experts advise taxpayers to review every detail carefully before filing. Check your income, deductions, bank account details and tax payments before you hit the submit button today.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Salary credited but Form 16 not received? You can still file ITR
Many salaried employees worry if they have not received Form 16 before the ITR filing deadline. However, Form 16 is not compulsory for filing your Income Tax Return. You can use your salary slips, bank statements, AIS, Form 26AS and employer salary details to calculate your taxable income and file your return. Just ensure that the income and TDS details match the records available on the Income Tax Department's portal.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Why is Form 26AS important before filing your ITR?
Before filing your Income Tax Return, download and check Form 26AS. It contains details of TDS, TCS, advance tax, self-assessment tax and high-value transactions linked to your PAN. If the tax deducted by your employer or bank is missing from Form 26AS, you should verify the details before filing your ITR. Matching your return with Form 26AS can help avoid notices, refund delays and tax mismatches.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Can you change your tax regime after filing ITR?
If you are filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) today, make sure you have selected the correct tax regime. While many salaried taxpayers can switch between the old and new tax regimes while filing their return, the rules are different for taxpayers with business or professional income. Once certain taxpayers opt out of the new tax regime, they may face restrictions on switching back. Before submitting your Income Tax Return, compare your tax liability under both regimes and choose carefully.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Why should you file your ITR even if no tax is payable?
Many people think they do not need to file an Income Tax Return because they have no tax liability. However, filing an ITR can still be beneficial. It serves as proof of income, helps in claiming an income tax refund, supports visa and loan applications, and creates a record of your financial transactions. In some cases, filing is also mandatory even if no tax is payable, depending on the conditions specified under the Income-tax Act. Before deciding to skip ITR filing, check whether those rules apply to you.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: What if the income tax portal becomes slow today?
The last day of ITR filing usually sees a sharp increase in the number of taxpayers logging into the e-filing portal. If the website becomes slow, avoid repeatedly refreshing the page or submitting the return multiple times. Save your details, wait for a few minutes and try again. The government has said the portal has been tested to handle heavy traffic, but taxpayers should avoid waiting until the final hours to file their Income Tax Return.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Can you file your ITR from a mobile phone?
Yes. You can file your Income Tax Return using a smartphone by logging into the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal through your mobile browser. The portal allows taxpayers to fill in the required details, upload the return where applicable and complete e-verification online. However, if your return involves capital gains, business income or multiple income sources, filing on a desktop or laptop may be more convenient.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Why is checking AIS important before filing ITR?
Before filing your Income Tax Return, check your Annual Information Statement (AIS) carefully. It contains details of salary, interest income, dividends, capital gains, TDS, high-value transactions and other financial information reported to the Income Tax Department. If the income reported in your ITR does not match the AIS, your return may be flagged for mismatch. Reviewing the AIS before filing can help you avoid errors, notices and delays in processing your return.
Zomato, Blinkit help over 1 lakh delivery partners file ITR
Zomato and Blinkit have collectively helped more than 1 lakh delivery partners file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) this year across 905 cities. The initiative has already helped gig workers claim around Rs 18 crore in income tax refunds.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Can you revise your ITR after filing?
Made a mistake while filing your Income Tax Return? Don't panic. The Income-tax Act allows taxpayers to file a revised ITR if they discover an error after submitting the original return. This can help correct mistakes such as incorrect income, missed deductions, wrong bank details or an incorrect ITR form. However, the revised return must be filed within the prescribed time limit. If you are filing your ITR today, double-check everything before submitting to avoid the need for revisions later.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: What is a belated ITR and who can file it?
If you miss the July 31 ITR filing deadline, you may still be able to file a belated Income Tax Return. A belated return can generally be filed by the prescribed deadline under the Income-tax Act, but it may attract a late filing fee, interest on unpaid tax and could delay your refund. Some taxpayers may also lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses. Filing your Income Tax Return before the due date is always the better option unless the government announces an extension.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Can you file ITR without Form 16?
Yes. Even if your employer has not issued Form 16, you can still file your Income Tax Return. Use your salary slips, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank statements and other income details to calculate your taxable income and tax paid. Form 16 makes the process easier, but it is not mandatory for filing your ITR. Before submitting your return, make sure the income and TDS details match the information available on the Income Tax Department's portal.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: When will you get your income tax refund?
Many taxpayers file their Income Tax Return early to receive their income tax refund sooner. However, the refund is issued only after the return is processed by the Income Tax Department. To avoid delays, make sure your return is e-verified, your bank account is pre-validated and all income details match AIS, Form 26AS and TDS records. Any mismatch may slow down the processing of your refund. If you are filing your ITR today, ensure all information is accurate before submission.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 or ITR-4? Know which form to choose
Choosing the right Income Tax Return form is essential. ITR-1 (Sahaj) is generally for salaried individuals and pensioners with simple income. ITR-2 is for taxpayers with capital gains or multiple house properties but no business income. ITR-3 is meant for individuals and HUFs having business or professional income, while ITR-4 (Sugam) is for eligible taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme. Filing the wrong ITR form can lead to defects or require you to file a fresh return. If you are unsure, check the eligibility conditions before filing your Income Tax Return.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: 7 things to check before submitting your ITR
Before you click the final submit button, take a few minutes to review your Income Tax Return (ITR). Check that you have selected the correct ITR form, your PAN and Aadhaar details are correct, bank account information is updated, and your income matches Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS. Also verify that all deductions, tax payments and TDS details have been correctly reported. A small mistake can delay your income tax refund or result in a notice later. As the July 31 ITR filing deadline ends today, it is better to spend a few extra minutes reviewing your return than correcting it later.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Who is not required to file an Income Tax Return?
Not everyone has to file an Income Tax Return (ITR). Generally, if your gross total income is below the basic exemption limit and you do not fall under any of the mandatory ITR filing conditions, you are not required to file a return. For AY 2026-27, the basic exemption limit under the old tax regime is ₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years, ₹3 lakh for senior citizens (60-79 years) and ₹5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years and above). Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh. However, even if your income is below these limits, you may still have to file an Income Tax Return if you meet prescribed conditions such as high-value financial transactions, foreign assets, or other mandatory filing requirements under the Income-tax Act.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: Late fee, interest and other consequences of missing July 31
If you miss the July 31 ITR filing deadline, you may still be able to file a belated Income Tax Return, but it could cost you. Depending on your total income, you may have to pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000 under Section 234F. Interest may also apply if any tax remains unpaid. In addition, you could lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses and your income tax refund may be delayed. Unless the government announces an extension, eligible taxpayers should complete their Income Tax Return filing today instead of waiting.
Income tax return deadline 2026 today LIVE: How to file your ITR online in simple steps
If you are filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) today, the process is simple. Log in to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, choose the correct ITR form, check your pre-filled information, verify your income, deductions and tax paid, and submit the return after confirming all details. Before filing, make sure your PAN is linked with Aadhaar (where applicable), bank account details are correct and all tax payments are reflected. Filing early and checking every detail carefully can help avoid refund delays or notices later.