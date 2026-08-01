To K-drama fans’ delight, the prestigious 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea, on Friday, July 31. Reuniting South Korean artists across the board, the live show saw K-entertainment icons Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo make history as the first duo to host the show for five consecutive years.

Among the nominees, singer-actor Park Ji Hoon was the youngest Best Actor nominee, while chef Hu Deok Ju emerged as the oldest rookie nominee at 77. Real-life partners Jin Sun Kyu and Park Bo Kyung showed off their chemistry on the red carpet. The pair was also the first married couple nominated together at a Blue Dragon event.

Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo Gum, dominated last year’s ceremony by winning the Grand Prize (Daesang). Ju Ji Hoon and IU took home the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their roles in the critically-acclaimed dramas The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and When Life Gives You Tangerines, respectively.

Here are all the stars who shone the brightest at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards Winners List

Best New Actor: Kim Jae Won for Yumi’s Yells 3

Best New Actress: Jeon So Young for If Wishes Could Kill

Popularity Award

Byeon Woo Seok

Go Youn Jung

Yoo Jae Suk

Lee Soo Ji

Global Icon Award with Lavien Cosmetic Award: Go Youn Jung

OST Popularity Award: IVE’s An Yujin for “Sad Saltiness” (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier)

Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo Kyung for The Art of Sarah

Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung Ho for The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Best Actor: Park Hae Soo for The Scarecrow

Best Actress: Shin Hae Sun for The Art of Sarah

Best Drama: The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Gyu Won for SNL Korea

Best New Female Entertainer: Shim Ja Yoon aka STAYC’s Yoon for The White Collar

Outstanding Male Entertainer: Joo Woo Jae for Screwballs 4

Outstanding Female Entertainer: Jung Yi Rang for Dabang Sisters

Best Male Entertainer: Kim Won Hun for SNL Season 8

Best Female Entertainer: Kim Sook for Screwballs 4

Best Entertainment Program: Better Late than Single

Who was the Grand Prize (Daesang) winner at the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards?