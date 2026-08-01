Passengers travelling to Chennai Egmore Railway Station on select special trains this month should check their boarding and destination points before starting their journey. Southern Railway has announced temporary changes to the operation of five express trains because of the ongoing redevelopment of Chennai Egmore Railway Station. Some services will originate or terminate at Tambaram or Mambalam instead of Chennai Egmore.

According to Southern Railway, the revised arrangement will be in effect from August 5 to August 20, 2026. Announcing the changes on X, the railway stated, “Due to the ongoing redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, the pattern of services for selected Express trains will be temporarily changed.” It further added that some trains will temporarily originate from and terminate at Tambaram/Mambalam instead of Chennai Egmore.

Which trains are affected?

Southern Railway said four of the five affected trains will temporarily terminate at Tambaram, whereas one train will terminate at Mambalam. The short-termination arrangement applies to services operated between August 5 and August 19, whereas the overall changes in train operations remain effective until August 20.

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The affected trains are:

-Train No.16866 Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express-Temporary termination at Tambaram

-Train No.20636 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Superfast Express-Temporary termination at Tambaram

-Train No-22154 Salem-Chennai Egmore Express-Temporary termination at Tambaram

-Train No-16160 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Express-Temporary termination at Tambaram

-Train No.12654 Tiruchchirapalli-Chennai Egmore Rockfort Express-Temporary termination at Mambalam

-Train No.22154 Salem-Chennai Egmore Express-Temporary termination at Tambaram

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Southern Railways also stated that the corresponding return services of these trains will originate from Tambaram or Mambalam, instead of Chennai Egmore, during the notified period.

What this means for passengers

Passengers travelling to Chennai on these trains should plan the last leg of their journey in advance, as they will need to disembark at Tambaram or Mambalam instead of Chennai Egmore. Those taking the return services should also ensure they reach the revised originating station on time, as trains will not depart from Chennai Egmore during the temporary arrangement. Travellers are also advised to check the latest train schedules and train details through official Indian Railways channels before commencing their journey to avoid last-minute inconvenience.