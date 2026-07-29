The government has, for the first time, commented in Parliament on the much-discussed fitment factor under the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). While it has not responded to the specific demands raised by employee unions, it has clarified that the Commission will decide its own procedure and that the government is not being kept informed about its internal deliberations.

The clarification came in the Rajya Sabha in response to questions on whether employee unions have sought changes in the fitment factor, including a demand to consider five family units instead of three while calculating it.

Replying to an unstarred question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government had notified the resolution constituting the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025, along with its Terms of Reference (ToR).

“The Resolution dated 03.11.2025 provides that the 8th Central Pay Commission will devise its own procedure,” the minister said.

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No official word on fitment factor demand

Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan had asked whether employee unions had demanded increasing the number of family units from three to five, including parents of employees, for calculating the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission. He also sought details of meetings held by the Commission, consultations with employee unions and the government’s response to these demands.

However, the government did not comment on the merits of the demand.

Instead, the Finance Ministry said the Commission’s Terms of Reference do not require it to keep the government informed about its progress, consultations or the recommendations being considered.

“The Commission’s Terms of Reference do not provide that the Commission would keep the Government updated on the progress made by it, the nature of recommendations being contemplated or on its consultation process during the course of its deliberations,” the minister said.

As a result, the government said it does not have details regarding the number of meetings held by the Commission, the employee unions consulted so far or whether such demands have been discussed.

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Why does the fitment factor matter?

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise the basic pay of central government employees when a new pay commission’s recommendations are implemented. It is one of the most closely watched aspects of every pay commission because it directly affects salaries, pensions and retirement benefits.

Since the 8th Pay Commission was announced, employee organisations have been demanding a significantly higher fitment factor than what was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

Several employee bodies have reportedly sought a fitment factor of 3.68, while some others have suggested a multiplier in the range of 3.0 to 3.5. Another demand raised by some organisations is to consider five family units—including dependent parents—instead of three while arriving at the minimum wage and fitment factor, arguing that household expenses have changed substantially over the years.

The government’s latest reply, however, neither accepts nor rejects these demands, leaving the matter entirely to the Commission’s deliberations.

What happened in the previous pay commissions?

The history of previous pay commissions provides some perspective on the current demands.

The 6th Central Pay Commission had an effective fitment benefit of around 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission recommended a fitment factor of 2.57. Based on this, the minimum basic pay of central government employees was increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 when the 7th CPC recommendations were implemented.

This history has fuelled expectations that the minimum basic salary could see another substantial increase under the 8th Pay Commission. However, the final fitment factor will depend on the Commission’s assessment of inflation, government finances, living costs and other economic factors.

Although employee organisations have demanded a fitment factor as high as 3.68, experts believe the Commission is likely to balance employees’ expectations with the fiscal implications for the government before making its recommendation.

When will the 8th Pay Commission submit its report?

On the timeline, the government gave a clearer answer.

According to the Finance Ministry, the resolution constituting the 8th Central Pay Commission provides that the Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution.

Since the Commission was constituted through the November 3, 2025 resolution, its report is expected by mid-2027, after which the Centre will examine the recommendations before taking a final decision on implementation.

What does the Rajya Sabha reply mean?

The government’s reply does not indicate what fitment factor may eventually be recommended, nor does it reveal whether the Commission has held consultations with employee unions or discussed specific proposals.

However, it makes one thing clear: the Centre has left the process entirely to the 8th Pay Commission, which is free to determine its own procedure and consultation mechanism. For lakhs of central government employees and pensioners awaiting clarity on salary revisions, the fitment factor remains one of the biggest questions that will now be answered only when the Commission submits its report.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, representations submitted by employee unions, pensioner associations, and expert opinions regarding the 8th Pay Commission. The fitment factors, salary projections, and estimated pay revisions discussed are illustrative calculations and do not constitute official recommendations or government-approved figures. The final salary structure, pay matrix, fitment factor, and implementation timeline will be known only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its report and the Union Government approves its recommendations. Readers are advised to refer to official government notifications for the latest and authoritative updates.

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