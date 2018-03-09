Paralympics 2018: Here’s how Google Doodle marks start of Pyeongchang winter games

Paralympics 2018: The doodle design shows multicoloured Para-Athletes the different types of games that will be a part of the Paralympics.

Paralympics 2018: Google today marked the beginning of the 2018 Winter Paralympics with a colorful yet sporting Doodle. This celebratory animated design depicting the game is just a way through which Google is unvieling the games that will be taking place in Pyeongchang. The doodle design shows multicoloured Para-Athletes the different types of games that will be a part of the Paralympics. It represents cross-country skiing, ice hockey, alpine skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, ice hockey and wheelchair curling. While talking about the today’s Doodle, Google says that “it represents athletes from each of the sports in competition, all racing together to capture a spot on the podium.”

It further adds, “The world’s eyes will once again turn to PyeongChang this week as the 2018 Paralympic games get under way! 80 countries around the world are sending their athletes to compete in the games, held from March 9 to 18 this year. Over 670 athletes, including more female athletes than ever before, have the chance to show their skills after years of hard work and training.”

Chcek out today’s Google Doodle here|

The line up of the games starting today will include: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling. Over the next 10 days, until March 18, more than 80 medals will be awarded across the sports.

2018 Winter Paralympics is a multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities. This is the first time when a Winter Paralympics will be taking place in South Korea.