The countdown to Google’s next flagship hardware showcase is officially on, as Google has confirmed its ‘Made by Google’ event for August 12, 2026, where it is set to unveil the Pixel 11 family, comprising the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the flagship Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Amidst a series of massive hardware leaks and rumours, we have a fair idea of what to expect from Google’s next Pixel event. Google has itself shared a glimpse of the Pixel 11 Pro in a teaser image, wherein a new AI Glow light is expected to spice it up for Pixel fans. Rumours also talk about upgraded cameras and new specs.

However, the bigger development in the Pixel story is the pricing, as a senior Google official hinted at price hikes across the board for the Pixel lineup amid the global chip shortage. The new Pixels are expected to get pricier this year, just like the Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series devices.

1. Price hikes amid memory shortages

In a statement shared with 9To5Google, Google’s Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, confirmed that consumer technology is currently navigating an “unprecedented supplier-driven RAM crisis.”

Hence, it could be this ‘RAM crisis’ that could push Google to adjust the prices with the Pixel 11 generation after leaving the Pixel 10 models unaffected.

128GB variants to be discontinued: After increasing the base storage to 256GB on the Pixel 10 last year in India, Google is officially dropping the 128GB base model across all devices this year. The flagship line will now start at 256GB as standard.

Base model price goes up: Because the 128GB entry model is gone, the starting price of the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro will effectively increase by approximately $100 globally. Similar hikes are expected for the larger 11 Pro XL and 11 Pro Fold. In India, however, the prices aren’t expected to change vastly, considering the unavailability of the 128GB variant here.

RAM Re-balancing: To control manufacturing costs, the entry-level Pixel 11 Pro is rumoured to ship with 12GB of RAM instead of 16GB, as Google may rely on software optimisations to bridge the gap. Modern on-device AI features require more RAM to make things work.

2. Tensor G6 processor on 2nm

Google is also settling for a bigger upgrade under the hood. Rumours say that the Pixel 11 series will introduce the new Google Tensor G6 processor. Manufactured on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm (N2) node, the new chip aims to fix long-standing thermal and efficiency complaints through key architecture updates:

– It is likely to feature a 7-core CPU setup led by a high-performance ARM C1-Ultra core clocked at 4.11GHz, four C1-Pro performance cores at 3.38GHz, and two efficiency cores at 2.65GHz.

– It could be packed with a PowerVR C-Series GPU supporting Vulkan 1.4, backed by the updated Santafe TPU for AI tasks and the Metis GXP for camera signal processing.

– It may replace older modems with an integrated MediaTek M90 off-SoC modem, cutting network-related battery drain by nearly 18%.

– Retains the standalone Titan M3 security co-processor for local biometric encryption and system protection.

3. Pixel 11 series specifications leaked by model

Google isn’t changing much with the Pixel 11 series as compared to the Pixel 10 series, as far as basic specifications and features are concerned. Hence, here’s a quick look at everything the Pixel 11 series could offer:

Google Pixel 11

Display: 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED with 3,100 nits peak brightness

6.3-inch 120Hz OLED with 3,100 nits peak brightness Processor & RAM: Tensor G6 with 8GB or 12GB of RAM

Tensor G6 with 8GB or 12GB of RAM Storage Options: 256GB or 512GB

256GB or 512GB Cameras: 50MP main sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens

50MP main sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens Battery: 4,840 mAh capacity with 30W fast charging

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Display: 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED with adaptive refresh rates

6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED with adaptive refresh rates Processor & RAM: Tensor G6 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM

Tensor G6 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM Storage Options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Cameras: Triple setup with 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 48MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)

Triple setup with 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 48MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom) Battery: 4,707 mAh capacity

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Display: Larger 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED panel

Larger 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED panel Processor & RAM: Tensor G6 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM

Tensor G6 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM Storage Options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Cameras: Triple setup with 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 48MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)

Triple setup with 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 48MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom) Battery: 5,000–5,115 mAh capacity

4. ‘Pixel Glow’ to spice up the 11s

Leaked renders indicate that while the core camera visor silhouette remains, there will be subtle visual modifications:

Black-out Visor Layout: Instead of matching the rear glass colour around the flash, the camera visor now features a unified, all-black glass strip across all colourways.

Instead of matching the rear glass colour around the flash, the camera visor now features a unified, all-black glass strip across all colourways. “Pixel Glow” feature: Android 17 code strings and leaked teasers point to an ambient notification lighting element, dubbed Pixel Glow, built subtly into or around the rear casing. This is expected to glow up on notification, or when the on-device Agentic AI is processing something in the background.

Android 17 code strings and leaked teasers point to an ambient notification lighting element, dubbed Pixel Glow, built subtly into or around the rear casing. This is expected to glow up on notification, or when the on-device Agentic AI is processing something in the background. Colours: You can expect shades including Midnight Haze (Black), Light Fog (White/Gray), Pine (Green), and Dune (Pink).

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5. Expected price in India

India always gets slightly different pricing, and hence, the Pixel 11 series could command a relatively pricier tag in India. Accounting for localised taxes (18 per cent GST) alongside import duties and the shift to a 256GB base storage standard, the Indian launch prices are expected to be approximately in the following ranges. Note that these are speculations based on rumours from industry analysts and Google is yet to make anything official.

Pixel 11 (256GB): Expected between Rs 82,999 and Rs 85,999.

Pixel 11 Pro (256GB): Expected between Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,14,999

Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB): Expected between Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,39,999

Pixel 11 Pro Fold (256GB): Expected between Rs 1,79,999 and Rs 1,89,999

Based on previous years, it seems that Pixel 11 pre-orders are expected to open immediately following the Made by Google event on August 12, with retail availability expected in late August 2026.