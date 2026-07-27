Ryan Gosling is officially riding into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, studio president Kevin Feige announced that Gosling will play Johnny Blaze, the demon-possessed motorcyclist known as Ghost Rider, in a new standalone film directed by Shawn Levy and slated for a 2028 release, as per Marvel’s official announcement.

The reveal, first reported by outlets including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and ABC News, triggered what Deadline described as pandemonium in the Comic-Con hall, with Gosling telling the crowd, “Wow, is this really happening? As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time.”

With the actor now attached to one of Marvel’s most anticipated franchises, attention has turned to the fortune and lifestyle Gosling has quietly built over more than two decades in Hollywood — one defined, reports suggest, by understatement rather than excess.

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A fortune built on decades of steady work

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gosling’s net worth stands at approximately $70 million, a figure built from a film career that began with modest paychecks and has climbed steadily since.

Per various entertainment reports, his early salary for The Notebook in 2004 was around $1 million, while his fee reportedly rose to $8 million for La La Land, roughly $10 million for both Blade Runner 2049 and The Gray Man, and around $12.5 million for Barbie.

His upcoming slate, which includes Star Wars: Starfighter and now Marvel’s Ghost Rider, is expected to push his earnings further, though exact figures for those projects have not been disclosed.

Real estate holdings favour privacy over grandeur

Unlike many of his A-list peers, Gosling’s property choices reportedly lean toward discretion. As per multiple entertainment reports, he purchased a modest two-bedroom bachelor pad in Studio City in the early 2000s, later selling it off-market to a Hollywood costume designer.

In 2008, his now-wife Eva Mendes bought a 3,900-square-foot Mediterranean Revival home in Los Feliz for $3.2 million, which became the couple’s family residence before they sold it in 2018 for $4.9 million.

A report from Yahoo Entertainment indicates the couple has since largely stepped away from Los Angeles proper, with their primary residence understood to be in the Santa Barbara area; a deliberate preference for privacy over Hollywood-style visibility.

Endorsements and a well-documented car collection

Beyond film income, Gosling’s brand partnerships form a significant part of his portfolio. He has served as a face for Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer since 2021, a deal reported to add several million annually to his earnings, alongside campaigns for the fashion house Gucci as per Robb Report.

Gosling’s car collection reflects an eclectic taste rather than an ostentatious one. According to Lifestyle Asia, his fleet includes a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu — the car that also appeared in his 2011 film “Drive” — alongside a black Toyota Prius, which starts at around $17,500.

The outlet also reports he owns a BMW Z8, priced at roughly $250,000 and powered by a 4.8-litre V8 engine capable of reaching close to 230 km/h, as well as a Ford Mustang priced at around $36,000, equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 producing 460 horsepower. Per the same report, his other vehicles reportedly include a Range Rover Vogue and a Porsche 911.

A production company and Amazon MGM tie-up

Beyond acting, Gosling has expanded into producing. According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, he launched a production company called General Admission in March 2024 alongside former Apple Original Films executive Jessie Henderson, signing a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM Studios in the process.

Per Deadline’s report, the deal gives Amazon MGM first rights to any narrative features the company develops, some of which Gosling is expected to star in. He was already producing at the time, having served as a producer on The Fall Guy and Project Hail Mary, as reported by IndieWire. He has also diversified into hospitality, co-owning Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills, in which he is reported to have invested significantly during a renovation.

With Marvel now placing him at the centre of one of its biggest upcoming franchises, and with Star Wars: Starfighter also due in 2027, Gosling’s earning potential — and by extension his asset portfolio — is widely expected to expand further in the coming years. For now, though, reports paint the picture of an actor whose considerable fortune has been built, and spent, with characteristic restraint.