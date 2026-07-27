Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has pushed past the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross collections by Day 3, bouncing back after a steep second-day slump. The H. Vinoth-directed action drama, which stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Priyamani, opened to a strong response and has now settled into a more stable weekend pattern at the domestic and overseas box office.

Day-wise trend: from a blockbuster open to a recovery

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan opened with a net collection of Rs 42.70 crore in India on Day 1, playing across more than 13,000 shows nationwide. Day 2, however, saw a sharp correction, with collections nearly halving to around Rs 21.5 crore — a dip of roughly 50 percent that is fairly typical for a big-ticket opener once the first-day rush eases and weekday admissions kick in.

The film found its footing again on Day 3. According to Sacnilk, Saturday collections jumped by close to 35 percent over the previous day, with the film adding roughly Rs 28.5 crore net across nearly 12,300 shows. This recovery has taken the film’s cumulative India net collection past Rs 92 crore, while total India gross collection now stands above Rs 108 crore, comfortably crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone within three days of release.

Worldwide numbers keep climbing steadily

The overseas run has been a significant contributor to the film’s overall tally. Early reports place the total overseas gross in the region of Rs 43 crore by Day 2, with the worldwide gross collection reported to have crossed the Rs 118 crore mark at that stage. With Day 3 numbers factored in, the film’s overseas gross has climbed to around Rs 63.5 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection past Rs 170 crore in just three days.

Markets such as Australia have reportedly shown a particularly encouraging trend, with growth from the opening day into the first weekend rather than the usual decline, while collections from the United States are also said to be holding firm through the opening weekend.

Trade watchers tracking the film’s international run note that a Tamil star vehicle of this scale typically leans on North America, the UK, Australia and Gulf markets to build its worldwide total, and Jana Nayagan appears to be following that pattern so far.

Occupancy and what lies ahead

City-wise occupancy data shows Chennai continuing to lead the charge, with reports pointing to healthy footfalls of over 70 percent in the city, followed by Coimbatore and Salem. Bengaluru, Kochi and Mumbai have registered comparatively moderate numbers, reflecting the film’s traditionally strong Tamil Nadu base. Interestingly, the Telugu version has reportedly seen a dip in occupancy rather than the growth witnessed in Tamil-speaking markets.

With Sunday collections likely to determine the full extent of the opening-weekend total, industry trackers will be watching closely to see whether Jana Nayagan can sustain its momentum into the working week. Given that this marks Vijay’s final film before his stated shift to full-time politics, the movie carries added sentimental weight for fans, a factor that could continue to influence footfalls beyond the opening weekend, even as reviews for the film itself have been mixed.