Wipro has expanded its partnership with Databricks, setting up a self-contained business practice aimed at helping large enterprises move beyond scattered artificial intelligence pilots and into governed, company-wide AI systems, the two companies announced Monday.

The move formalises a relationship that Wipro says already spans more than 300 agentic AI and data projects across industries such as banking, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing and energy. The new unit will function as a dedicated arm within Wipro focused specifically on building industry-tailored offerings around Databricks‘ technology.

Wipro and Databricks target enterprise AI adoption beyond pilot projects

According to the companies, many enterprises today are stuck with fragmented data systems and AI initiatives that remain confined to isolated pilot projects rather than full production use. The expanded partnership is intended to address that gap by combining Databricks’ tools for agentic AI, data modernisation and analytics with Wipro Intelligence, Wipro’s in-house suite of AI platforms and services, the company said.

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As part of the collaboration, business users will get access to Databricks Genie, a tool designed to let both technical and non-technical staff query enterprise data using plain language. Wipro will also draw on its own agent-native delivery platform, WEGA, to help clients shift from older legacy systems to AI-ready data architectures.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Databricks reflects a shared commitment to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to measurable value,” Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner – Technology Services, Wipro, said. He added that the practice would bring together platform specialists, consulting teams and industry experts to work on data transformation projects jointly with clients.

Wipro’s new AI practice targets banking, manufacturing, telecom and energy

Wipro said the practice will target a set of use cases specific to different sectors. According to the filing with BSE, these include wealth management and portfolio optimisation tools for banks and financial firms, planning systems meant to help manufacturers and consumer goods companies manage volatility in global markets, and AI-led sales and marketing tools for telecom operators. The practice will also work on asset visibility systems for energy and asset-heavy industries, along with AI-driven finance transformation work aimed at improving planning and analysis processes for corporate finance teams.

Databricks, for its part, framed the expanded practice as part of a broader push to help clients combine data, analytics and AI governance under one roof. “This global practice with Wipro will enable enterprises to build trusted data foundations and deploy production-ready AI at scale, turning data intelligence into real, measurable business impact,” Kori O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Databricks, said.

Wipro’s Databricks partnership spans 300 AI and data projects

Wipro noted that its Databricks-related work has previously been recognised by the software company, having been named Databricks’ Banking Partner of the Year for 2025 and its Innovation Partner of the Year for 2026. The companies did not disclose financial terms of the expanded arrangement or specify staffing numbers for the new practice.