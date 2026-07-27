India cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have expanded their real estate portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova for ₹18.29 crore, adding another premium property to a growing list of high-value investments.

The purchase comes months after the celebrity couple acquired a sprawling land parcel in Alibaug worth nearly ₹37.86 crore, underlining their continued interest in luxury real estate despite reportedly spending much of their time in London with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy ₹18.29 crore apartment in Versova

According to property registration platform Zapkey, the apartment is located on a higher floor of the Godrej Skyshore project in Versova, Andheri West.

The residence has a carpet area of around 316 sq ft, along with an exclusive area and three dedicated parking spaces.

Property registration records show that the transaction was completed on July 21, 2026. The couple paid ₹1.09 crore in stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration charges. Based on the transaction value and carpet area, the apartment was reportedly purchased at an estimated ₹69,159 per sq ft, reflecting the strong demand for premium residential projects in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Do Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in London?

According to The Telegraph, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently based in London’s Notting Hill district, although the couple has not publicly confirmed their exact address.

The move is widely believed to have been driven by their desire to provide a quieter lifestyle and better educational environment for their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Despite spending significant time overseas, the latest purchase indicates that the couple continue to strengthen their property holdings in India.

Second major property purchase of 2026

The Versova apartment is the couple’s second major real estate acquisition this year.

In January 2026, Kohli and Sharma purchased more than five acres of land in Zirad village, near Awas Beach in Alibaug, for approximately ₹37.86 crore.

According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction covered two adjoining land parcels spanning nearly 21,010 square metres and was officially registered on January 13, 2026.

The purchase added to their existing presence in Alibaug. In 2022, the couple acquired an eight-acre plot for nearly ₹19 crore, where they later built a luxury villa featuring a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a bespoke kitchen, a jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, staff quarters and covered parking.

Virat Kohli’s growing real estate portfolio

Over the years, Kohli has assembled one of the most valuable celebrity property portfolios in India.

Among his most well-known investments is a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Worli, reportedly purchased in 2016 for ₹34 crore. The four-bedroom residence spans around 7,171 square feet on the 35th floor, although subsequent media reports claimed the booking was later cancelled.

Away from Mumbai, Kohli also owns a lavish 10,000-square-foot residence in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, reportedly valued at around ₹80 crore. The property includes a private swimming pool, a modern gym and several premium amenities.