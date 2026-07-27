India’s weightlifters have carried the country’s medal charge through the opening days of Glasgow 2026, and Day 5 brings arguably the deepest slate yet — three finals, three genuine contenders. Gyaneshwari Yadav opens the evening in the women’s 53kg at 5:30 pm IST, followed by Bindyarani Devi’s much-anticipated 58kg final at 8 pm, before Valluri Ajaya Babu closes out the weightlifting program in the men’s 79kg past midnight.

India already have four medals to their kitty, all thanks to medals from Mirabai, Rishikanta Singh, Jhandu Kumar and the latest one from Muthupandi Raja

Between a Commonwealth Games veteran chasing a colour upgrade, a rapidly rising 53kg specialist, and a second-generation lifter carrying his father’s legacy into a new weight class, India has a genuine shot at multiple podium finishes at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Monday.

1. Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 58kg Weightlifting): The Veteran Contender Seeking a Gold Upgrade

Bindyarani Devi arrives in Glasgow with a singular focus: upgrading her Commonwealth silver to gold. After capturing silver in the 55kg category at Birmingham 2022—where she set a Commonwealth Games record with a dramatic 116kg clean and jerk—the Manipuri powerhouse has since stepped up to the 58kg division.

Key Stats & Benchmark: Personal best total lift of 206 kg (91 kg Snatch + 115 kg Clean & Jerk) set at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad.

Personal best total lift of 206 kg (91 kg Snatch + 115 kg Clean & Jerk) set at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad. Pedigree: 2021 World Championships Clean & Jerk Gold Medallist and 2025 National Games Champion.

2021 World Championships Clean & Jerk Gold Medallist and 2025 National Games Champion. Day 4 Outlook: Entering with one of the highest clean & jerk entry figures in the field, Bindyarani’s ability to deliver clutch attempts under pressure makes her a top candidate for the gold-medal duel in the 58kg final.

2. Gyaneshwari Yadav (Women’s 53kg Weightlifting The Breakout Prodigy on a Meteoric Rise

Chhattisgarh’s Gyaneshwari Yadav has rapidly transformed from a junior standout into one of Indian weightlifting’s most consistent international performers. She carries significant continental momentum into her debut Commonwealth Games campaign.

Key Stats & Benchmark: Personal best total lift of 194 kg (88 kg Snatch + 106 kg Clean & Jerk).

Pedigree: Double medallist at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, winning Snatch Silver and Overall Bronze against a world-class field.

Day 4 Outlook: Gyaneshwari’s technical precision in the snatch—where she regularly claims top-two standings—gives her an early cushion. A solid three-for-three performance in the clean & jerk puts her squarely in contention for a silver or bronze medal.

3. Valluri Ajaya Babu (Men’s 79kg Weightlifting): The Second-Generation Champion Carrying a Commonwealth Legacy

Anchoring India’s men’s challenge on Day 5, 21-year-old Valluri Ajaya Babu makes his highly anticipated Commonwealth Games debut. The Andhra Pradesh lifter follows in the footsteps of his father, Valluri Srinivasa Rao (a 2010 CWG bronze medallist in the 56kg category), and enters Glasgow as a proven championship performer.

Key Stats & Benchmark: Personal best total lift of 335 kg (152 kg Snatch + 183 kg Clean & Jerk) set at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad.

Personal best total lift of 335 kg (152 kg Snatch + 183 kg Clean & Jerk) set at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad. Pedigree : Reigning Commonwealth champion in his class, having swept dual Gold (Junior & Senior) at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with record-breaking lifts.

: Reigning Commonwealth champion in his class, having swept dual Gold (Junior & Senior) at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with record-breaking lifts. Day 4 Outlook: Ajaya Babu boasts one of the strongest entry totals in the men’s 79kg division. His explosive clean & jerk—backed by strong international credentials—positions him directly in the battle for a top-two podium finish on Day 4.