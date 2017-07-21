JioPhone launched: Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Jio feature phone priced at Rs 1500

Mukesh Ambani launched JioPhone. (Youtube grab)

Mukesh Ambani has launched the JioPhone at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2017. Touted as ‘India ka smartphone’, the JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone. Ambani at the launch said, “Today, Jio is going to reinvent the conventional feature phone. Let me introduce India ka Intelligent SmartPhone.” Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries is all set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Ambani, in his address, was expected to bring out a new 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone. The feature phone has been a point of much anticipation after leaks and rumours started doing the rounds. It is great to finally see the phone unveiled. The JioPhone’s effective price is Rs 0. This means, you can buy the phone at Rs 1500, which will be refunded after 3 years, Ambani said. The pre-booking of the phone will start from August 24. The phone will be sold as first come-first serve basis from September 2017. Mukesh Ambani said, that the company expects to sell 5 lakh JioPhone per month.

Reliance JioPhone has been announced, and this is a smartphone. It looks like a feature phone, designed to be easy to use. Jio calls its the most intelligent, affordable phone in the world. JioPhone has a keyboard. Users can speak to the phone as well with voice commands. It also supports all languages. JioPhone comes with the option of browsing the internet. The highlight of this phone is the 4G VoLTE, it has a voice command interface, and comes pre-loaded with Jio’s apps loaded on it. JioPhone has 2.4-inch display, and can play the JioCinema app as well. So users can watch movies on this feature/smartphone smash. It has an SOS feature as well, which can be activated by pressing 5.

Jio will give them access to UNLIMITED DATA on the JioPhone: If these users were to consume a similar quantity of data on other operator’s network, they would spend Rs 4,000 – 5,000 per month. Jio will provide this at ONLY Rs 153 per month, that is one-thirtieth, 3% of the existing price.

The JioPhone will always have free voice calls. From August 15, the JioPhone will come with free unlimited data. Ä similar quantity of data on any other operator’s network would cost up to Rs 5000 a monmth,”Ambani said, adding that the same will cost JioPhone users just Rs 153 a month, including the cost of the phone. There will be a weekly plan of Rs 54 and a two-day plan of Rs 24 with all the same features. There will be a Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit with the phone for 36 months. Effectively, this makes the phone completely free, Ambani said.

(more updates to follow)