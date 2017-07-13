Intel & Bosch develop IoT-powered pollution monitor

With the number of vehicles on India’s roads climbing rapidly, deteriorating air quality is a major issue for our cities.

With THE NUMBER of vehicles on India’s roads climbing rapidly, deteriorating air quality is a major issue for our cities. An Air Quality Micro Climate Monitoring System (MCMS) that provides intelligent data and enable real-time analysis of ambient air pollution, and powered by Intel technology has been launched by Bosch to directly address this concern. The system is designed with sensors and software to ensure air quality parameters are measured rapidly and accurately. With access to comprehensive air quality data, city officials will be equipped to quickly take action to improve the quality of life.

MCMS is powered by the Intel IoT reference architecture platform, Wind River Helix Device Cloud for edge device lifecycle management, a hardened end-to-end security solution and Wind River IoT Gateway Technology. The solution features cloud-based analytics, data management and visualization software. It has a serviceable, user-friendly design that is closely aligned with EPA standards and features Intel Security to help protect and secure data from all devices. By enabling the solution to easily scale up to the future 5G network and other machine-to-machine connectivity technologies, Intel and Bosch deliver a cost-effective solution that allows cities broader deployment, extended coverage and optimization.

MCMS offers comprehensive microclimatic data measurements for EPA “criteria pollutants” for air quality, such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and ozone. Additionally, MCMS also provides environmental parameter measurements of temperature, relative humidity, light (including ultraviolet), sound and pressure. While traditional ambient monitoring systems require large infrastructure, huge investments and complex operations, the Intel-based Bosch MCMS provides a cost-effective monitoring system to efficiently measure and manage optimal air quality.

MCMS can be leveraged for a variety of applications, ranging from adjusting traffic flow in congested areas to providing fitness recommendations based on air quality to other actions. In industrial and factory environments, it will help track emissions and provide safety checks for workers to meet compliance requirements.

On construction sites, managers will be able to provide early warning signals and improve efficiency while improving work conditions. In the residential environment, MCMS can also be used to provide key information for prospective buyers of real estate and for sellers and builders to provide evidence of ambient air quality.