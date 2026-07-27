If you are an ITC shareholder, you may have received or are yet to receive your dividend payout for FY26 this week. For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company paid a total of Rs 14.50 per share in dividends.

So, in case you are wondering when you will receive your payout. Here’s what you need to know:

ITC: Dividend payout between July 24- 29

ITC declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for FY26. The firm, which had fixed the record date of May 27 for the same, will pay out its final dividend between July 24 and July 29 to eligible beneficiaries.

“ The Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid between Friday, 24th July, 2026 and Wednesday, 29th July, 2026 to those Members entitled thereto,” ITC said in its exchange filing.

ITC: Dividend history

In FY26, ITC paid out two dividends, first an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share, which it announced in February and next a final dividend of Rs 8 per share, which it declared in May. In FY25, the stock, which is often referred to as ‘dividend king ’, paid out a total of Rs 14.35 per share in dividends.

The highest dividend payout by ITC was in 2005, which was Rs 31 per share.

ITC: Q1FY27 result date

ITC has scheduled its board meeting for July 31 to declare its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“We write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Friday, 31st July, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

ITC share price

ITC’s stock is currently treading near its 52-week low mark on the circuit. At the current share price, its dividend yield stands at 5.07%. Over the past one month, ITC’s share price has fallen by more than 1%, while over the past six months it has declined by over 11%.