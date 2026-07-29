Share market today at close: Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising 888.68 points, or 1.16%, to close at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 gained 264.85 points, or 1.1%, to settle at 24,250.20.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Hindustan Unilever, which surged 4.59%, followed by Infosys (4.18%), Trent (2.74%) and Tata Steel (2.55%). On the downside, Adani Ports fell 3.10%, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and BEL also ended in the red.

Share market today at 2 PM: At this hour, the domestic equity benchmarks were trading firmly higher, with the Sensex gaining 938.72 points, or 1.22%, to 77,704.64, while the Nifty 50 advanced 279.30 points, or 1.16%, to 24,264.65.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Infosys (up 4.68%), Hindustan Unilever (up 4.48%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.83%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.72%) and Tata Steel (up 2.35%). On the losing side, Adani Ports declined 3.50%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.62%), Power Grid Corporation (down 0.86%) and Bharat Electronics (down 0.82%).

Share market today at 12 PM: In the afternoon trade, Indian benchmark indices remained firmly in positive territory. The Sensex was trading at 77,606.67, up 840.75 points or 1.10%, while the Nifty 50 climbed to 24,238.90, gaining 253.55 points or 1.06%.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Hindustan Unilever, which surged 4.48%, followed by Infosys (4.44%), Tata Steel (2.76%), Larsen & Toubro (2.62%), and HCL Technologies (2.19%).

Share market today at 10 AM: The domestic equity indices continue to trade on a higher note. The Nifty 50 was up 210 points or 0.88% to trade at 24,200, while Sensex jumped 740 points or 0.96% to trade at 77,505.

Share market today at open: Indian equity indices opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note, regardless of a jump in crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 opened the trade 175 points or 0.73% higher at 24,160, while the BSE Sensex advanced 645.69 points or 0.84% to open at 77,411.61.

Larsen& Toubro, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance were the top five gainers in the Nifty 50.

“Technically, the market bias remains constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above the 23,880 support zone. A decisive move above the 24,100–24,150 resistance band, which coincides with the 20-day moving average, could pave the way towards 24,400. On the downside, a breach below 23,880 may trigger profit booking towards 23,725. Investors will closely track the US Federal Reserve policy outcome and developments in crude oil prices, as both are likely to influence market direction in the near term,” said Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading higher despite the US-Iran resuming strikes after a brief lull. Brent Crude jumped 4% as a result, and it is now trading close to the $90 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 165 points or 0.68%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.04% lower at 23,995.95, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.09% lower at 76,835.78.

Key global and domestic cues for July 29, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note despite West Asia hostilities rising again after a brief pause, with US Central Command saying that American forces had successfully blocked missile attacks from Iran. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.95%, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 1.5%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.52%, while the Topix rose 0.37%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index last traded at 25,480, compared to the index’s last close of 25,310.85.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading higher on Wednesday morning. Dow futures surged by 74 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.34%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.40%.

US markets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrials climbed 537.24 points, or 1.03%, to 52,747.32. The S&P 500 added 0.21% to end at 7,428.78. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.22% and closed at 24,876.91.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 4.23% higher at $82.61 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 4.20% higher at $87.62, trading near the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices slipped 4.13% to trade at $82.53 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,015.50 an ounce, down 0.57%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.09% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,41,750 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,06,500. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.35% lower at $57.33 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 2.39%% to Rs 2.16 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 755.33 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,664.16 crore on July 28, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 101.40. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.04% to close at 95.85 to the dollar on July 28.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Transport sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 4.8% in market capitalisation. Further, E-Commerce stocks were followed by the Rubber sector stocks, which were further followed by the Small Finance stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.44%.