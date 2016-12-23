Instagram ‘Stories’ copies Snapchat once again; here’s why the new feature is even better

Instagram update: Stickers, limited time holiday content comes to stories, along with the ability to save a story.

Instagram has yet again brought a new functionality to its ‘Stories’ feature which appears to be a clone of Snapchat. Instagram has added some stickers to its Stories feature and it looks very similar to Snapchat’s geo-filters but interestingly the platform has also brought the ability to video record and that too hands-free. Users of Instagram will now be able to add some creativity to the ‘Stories’ by adding stickers which currently includes holiday-themed content and can also save stories. contextual stickers look a lot like the Snapchat feature. They enable the users to include illustrations on top of pictures, which include adding time, location and temperature options. Instagram’s stickers ar not as creative as that of Snapchat as most of it looks like a clone anyway.

Users can add locations directly to the ‘Stories’, similar to how they add it in a regular post on Instagram. The difference is that on Snapchat you can generate any location as a filter, but on Instagram, it only picks from the database and GPS which might make your posts to looks very similar. You can select different styles, though. In the new update, there is no restriction on the length of text you can put on any given picture on Instagram Stories. Users can also format the text while selecting from the many tools available and then add as much as they want on their pictures. But the most interesting feature is the hands-free mode where you can record videos without the need of holding onto the screen of your smartphones. In another copy of Snapchat, Instagram allows you to save Stories in your smartphones after posting them, and they get downloaded as a single video.

Instagram, in a blog post, said, “Since last month’s update, we’ve loved seeing how you’ve used Boomerang and mentions to make your stories even more fun. Now you have new ways to turn any moment into something you want to share with your friends and followers.” It adds, “It’s easy to make stickers your own: move them around, make them bigger or smaller and choose from different styles to match your mood. Subtle stickers let your photo or video shine, whereas vibrant stickers bring an extra pop of colour to your story.”