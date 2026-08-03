Power companies are zeroing in on potential sites across the country as they prepare for large-scale nuclear power projects.

The hunt for land parcels has gathered pace following the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, which replaced the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, in December last year. The new law enables private-sector participation in nuclear power while retaining government control over strategic activities.

However, the government is yet to notify the detailed rules governing private-sector participation.

NTPC, the country’s largest thermal power producer, has identified more than 30 potential sites across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and has begun preliminary studies at 10 locations, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Its first anchor project is the 2.8-GW Mahi Banswara nuclear plant in Rajasthan, being developed by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam, a joint venture between Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and NTPC.

Outside its joint venture with NPCIL, NTPC plans to develop 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047. The firm said last week that nearly ₹1.28 lakh crore would be earmarked for nuclear power through FY37.

Adani Power, the country’s largest private thermal power producer, is assessing sites at Bina and Nigrie in Madhya Pradesh and conducting preliminary studies while awaiting the government’s detailed rules for private-sector nuclear projects.

“The two sites are part of Jaiprakash Associates, which Adani has acquired. They are studying the sites,” sources said.

Under the approved ₹14,535-crore debt resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates, Adani Enterprises has entered into agreements to acquire a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures and other thermal assets from the latter.

An email sent to Adani did not elicit a response. Adani Power has set up a subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy, for its nuclear foray. The company has also incorporated two step-down subsidiaries for the generation, transmission and distribution of nuclear power.

Adani is also planning to set up two nuclear power plants in Odisha, each with a capacity of 2,800 MW, involving an investment of about ₹1.5 lakh crore, and has submitted a proposal to the state government.

Tata Group’s Tata Power has identified sites in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat, Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha said during the company’s post-earnings media interaction last week.

“Preliminary site-related work such as soil investigations and geotechnical studies is under way. Within six to eight months, we will be in a position to take it forward,” he said.

In a separate media interaction, Sinha said Tata Power aims to begin construction in early 2028 and commission its first nuclear reactor by 2032-33. However, he reiterated that work would commence only after the government finalises the rules for private companies.

While companies have begun identifying land parcels, an energy sector analyst, who did not wish to be named, said private players cannot move ahead until the government notifies detailed norms covering areas such as fuel supply, maintenance responsibilities and operational protocols.

“The SHANTI Bill has been passed, but the rules are yet to be issued. They are still under discussion,” the analyst said.

“Besides that, several regulatory approvals will be required. Until those approvals are in place, companies cannot begin construction,” the analyst added.

Sinha echoed the same view. “We will start only after the norms are announced. What we have done so far is preliminary work,” he said.

However, Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner and Energy & Sustainability Leader at PwC India, said that while land acquisition, community acceptance and safety concerns remain key challenges, small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced nuclear technologies significantly reduce land requirements, safety risks and exclusion-zone requirements.

“With proactive stakeholder engagement, transparent rehabilitation and robust safety communication, these bottlenecks can be progressively addressed, making the vision of 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 both credible and achievable,” Mohapatra said.