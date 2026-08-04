Nifty 50, Sensex today at closing: Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower on Tuesday, August 4. The Sensex closed 210.08 points, or 0.27%, lower at 78,428.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 159.40 points, or 0.64%, lower at 24,614.90. However, as seen on August 3, there was a sharp spike in the final minutes of the trade. The Nifty closing level at 3:15pm when the CAS session commenced was 24,463. But the final closing rate was a sharp 150 points higher.

NSE in a statement said, “On a beta basis, nseindia.com has been modified to provide real time information on indicative equilibrium price in addition to stocks under CAS for index during closing auction session CAS based on unmatched orders in the Index graphs also. Over a period, we plan to make the same arrangement permanent.”

“NSE member terminals will continue to have the real time details available as before for CAS. Final equilibrium price will be published after matching all orders at the end of Closing Auction Session,” the release added.

Among the Sensex gainers, Trent rose 1.15%, followed by Bajaj Finance (1.06%), Bharat Electronics (BEL) (0.94%) and Tata Steel (0.58%). On the losing side, Reliance Industries declined 1.22%, HDFC Bank fell 1.48%, NTPC slipped 1.63%, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dropped 1.70%.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 2:30 PM: Indian benchmark indices traded lower in afternoon trade. The Sensex was down 291.86 points (0.37%) at 78,347.17, while the Nifty 50 slipped 304.85 points (1.23%) to 24,469.45.

During the session, the Sensex touched an intraday high of 79,143.15, before falling 795.98 points to its afternoon level of 78,347.17,.

Among the Sensex gainers, Trent rose 1.37%, followed by Bajaj Finserv (1.04%), Mahindra & Mahindra (0.87%), and Tata Steel (0.58%).

On the losing side, Hindustan Unilever declined 2.08%, HDFC Bank fell 1.50%, IndiGo slipped 1.20%, and Reliance Industries was down 1.05%.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 12:15 PM: The domestic equity indices traded in the red. The Nifty 50 was down 273 points or 1.10% to trade at 24,501, while the 30-stock index traded at 78,415, down 224 points or 0.28%.

Graism Industries, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Auto, and Titan were the five major losers in the Nifty 50.

In the weak market, the Nifty Metal index was the only sectoral index to trade in the green.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at open: Indian equity indices opened the trade on different paths today. The BSE Sensex opened 160 points or 0.16% higher at 78,747, while the NSE Nifty 50 opened 172 points or 0.70% lower at 24,601. This divergence was created after NSE introduced a new closing mechanism named CAS (Closing Auction System).

Also, there was a sharp, unusual spike during the closing in the Nifty 50.

“The 390-point spurt in the Nifty yesterday was caused primarily by the new closing auction session (CAS) for determining the closing prices of stocks in the F&O segment, and is expected to normalise today. The sharp spike in Nifty vis-a-vis Sensex was an aberration caused by the new CAS, and therefore, investors need not attach much importance to this one-day aberration. From the investor’s perspective, the significant trend is the positive development emerging in the economy and markets,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a mixed note. The Asian peers are cautious in morning trade. Indian investor sentiment is also showing similar trends. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start for Indian markets, down 34 points or 0.14%.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 1.60% higher at 24,774, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.70% higher at 78,639.



The Nifty saw a 200-point jump during the last few minutes of the closing because of the new closing system.

Key global and domestic cues for August 04, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Tuesday’s trade on a mixed note following overnight gains on Wall Street, aided by falling crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.83% while the Topix declined 0.59%. The Kospi dropped 1.27% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq surged 3.33%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 25,922, compared with the index’s last close of 25,884.43.

US markets on Monday

On Monday, the US stock market closed higher as Trump called off plans to strike Iran. The Dow jumped 693.38 points or 1.32%, to end the day at 53,178.41. The S&P 500 gained 1.48% to end at 7,600.50. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.13% to 25,913.90.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices slipped after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned attack on Iran.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.87% to trade at $81.04 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 0.7% higher at $84.39, below the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.75% higher at $80.94 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,110.90 an ounce, up 0.5%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,42,740 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 0.3% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,42,490 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,055. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1% higher at $58.43 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 0.45%% to Rs 2.16 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 922.26 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,571.18 crore on August 03, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% higher at 100. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.06% to close at 95.34 to the dollar on August 03.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The NBFC sector’s stocks surged the most in Monday’s trade, rising 3.8% in market capitalisation. Further, Education stocks were followed by the Electric Equipment sector stocks, which were further followed by the Cables stocks. However, the Rubber sector stocks fell the most, declining 3%.