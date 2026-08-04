Train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru resumed on Monday night after remaining suspended for two days following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats, according to PTI.

The restoration marks the reopening of one of the most critical railway links connecting coastal Karnataka with the state’s capital after intensive round-the-clock repair work by Indian Railways.

Rail operations had come to a halt after mud, boulders and debris blocked the railway track between Siribagilu and Yedakumari in the Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur ghat section.

According to Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Mudit Mittal, the track was certified fit for operations at 7.25 pm on Monday, following which train services were gradually resumed, the PTI report added.

Restoration focused on clearing debris and securing the hillside

Railway teams launched restoration work immediately after the landslide was reported, deploying engineering personnel, relief trains, JCB excavators and other heavy equipment to the affected section. Officials said the operation continued round the clock to remove accumulated mud and rocks from the tracks and restore normal rail movement at the earliest, according to PTI.

Apart from clearing the debris, engineers also undertook slope stabilisation measures to minimise the risk of further rockfall. Sandbags were placed at vulnerable locations before the track was declared safe for train operations.

The Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur section is considered one of the most demanding stretches on the South Western Railway network due to its hilly terrain and frequent exposure to heavy rainfall. Every monsoon, railway authorities closely monitor the route for landslides, waterlogging and slope instability to ensure passenger safety.

Services restored, but delays continue

Following the restoration, several passenger services resumed operations, including the Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express, KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express, KSR Bengaluru-Kozhikode Express and SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express.

However, the Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express (Train No. 16596) remained cancelled on Monday due to the non-availability of a rake, according to railway officials.

As restoration work concluded only on Monday evening, trains that resumed operations experienced delays of around two hours or more. The services would gradually return to normal as train movements are regulated through the restored section.