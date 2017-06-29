BSNL Sixer offer: Get 120GB data & unlimited calling for Rs 666; here’s how

BSNL is offering the unlimited voice call feature to any network and internet data for a validity period of 60 days. (PTI)

BSNL has rolled out a new plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’ where subscribers can avail unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day. Thie offer is valid for prepaid users, and BSNL is offering the unlimited voice call feature to any network and internet data for a validity period of 60 days. This essentially means you can avail a total of 120GB of data at Rs 666. After the Rs 666 plan gets exhausted, BSNL prepaid subscribers have the option select the state-run network provider’s other tariff plans like ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’ as well as the recently launched ‘CHAUKKA -444’. RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said, “BSNL offer best prices & plan to our mobile customers considering the present trend of usability in the industry. We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers.”

Recently, BSNL had come up with some special combo vouchers as a part of Eid-ul-Fitr deals and they are priced at Rs 786 and Rs 599. Before that, the company had launched a data plan for its subscribers, under the name Chaukka444. Under BSNL’s Rs 786 combo plan, users will be provided with voice calls as well as 3GB data for 90 days. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Rs 599 combo plan, users will be able to avail as talk value of Rs 786. In the Chaukka 444 plan, subscribers are able to avail unlimited data benefits for a time period of 90 days. The new promotional plan, also known as Special Tariff Voucher (STV), can only be availed by the network provider’s prepaid users.

However, in the Rs 599 plan, there is a catch. Out of the Rs 786 talktime promised, you will get Rs 507 in your main account and Rs 279 in a dedicated account which will have a 30-day validity. Under the offer, users will also get 10 on-net local SMS which will be valid for 30 days. All these combo vouchers under Eid special offers by BSNL will be applicable only till tomorrow (June 30). Meanwhile, The BSNL Chaukka 444 plan offers unlimited data with FUP at 4GB per day when users recharge their numbers with Rs 444. The validity of the new offer is 90 days.

Meanwhile, Telcom companies in India have taken to aggressive data pricing thanks to Reliance Jio’s cheap data plans. The newcomer, which rolled out its services on September 1, 2016, has already crossed 108 million user base. Earlier, BSNL had expressed concern that it is likely to feel the ‘stress’ this financial year because of intense competition and asked the telecom department to speed up its receivables. All these new plans by BSNL indicate an effort to aggressively compete in the telecom sector.