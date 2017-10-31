BSNL offers 5 times more data at 60 percent discount: Check out new ‘Loot Lo’ deal

BSNL ‘Loot Lo’ offer will be applicable from November 1. (Image: Reuters)

BSNL has come up with a ‘Loot Lo’ offer where users can avail upto 60 percent discount as well as 500 percent more data benefits. The new BSNL offer will be available from November 1. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced the offer for its postpaid subscribers. The Loot Lo discount is valid for seven postpaid tariffs including amounts such as Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125, and Rs 1525. Additionally, users will get 5 times more data on the recharge packs. The BSNL deal will be applicable all across India from tomorrow.

The BSNL deal will be applicable for all postpaid plans which have fixed monthly charges. So, the network’s Rs 99, Rs 149, and Rs 225 plans will get free data usage of 500 MB, 500 MB, and 3GB respectively. Meanwhile, other value packs such as those worth Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125, and Rs 1525 will get free data usage of 7GB, 15GB, 30GB, 60GB, and 90GB respectively. There will be no speed restrictions on these plans, applicable from November 1.

After the entry of Reliance Jio, the telecom service providers in India have been at loggerheads. We have witnessed a rise in data offer of companies like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, as well as BSNL. They have resorted to aggressive data pricing, benefiting customers. Recently, Bharti Airtel announced a new offer that provides users 100 percent cash back on a recharge of Rs 349. This amount is valid in the form of Rs 50 vouchers per month. It is an app-only offer is limited to prepaid users.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio, announced a special festive offer ahead of Diwali, giving users 100 per cent cashback on recharge of Rs 399. For users who purchased the offer, remember that the vouchers can be redeemed only after November 15 and that too on plans priced Rs 309 and above. Also, after the Jio Phone launch, most of the incumbents have also announced their own cheap 4G smartphones. BSNL had tied up with Micromax to launch the Bharat 1 smartphone priced at Rs 2,200.