A 17-year-old student from Tamil Nadu‘s Erode district has secured a full scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to pursue his undergraduate studies at Brown University in the United States, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

Pranav Ilango will study Public Health and Applied Mathematics at Brown University, with the scholarship covering his tuition and living expenses for the entire four-year programme. Founded in 1764, Brown is among the eight Ivy League universities and is consistently ranked among the top universities in the US. It is also one of the country’s most selective institutions, with an acceptance rate of around 5%.

A journey that began in Tamil Nadu

Pranav completed his schooling in Erode and Coimbatore before setting his sights on studying abroad. At the age of 13, he joined Dexterity Global’s National Scholar Development Program, where he received mentoring and guidance to prepare for admissions to leading international universities.

At Brown, Pranav plans to combine Public Health with Applied Mathematics, a field for which the university is particularly well known. Brown is home to the oldest applied mathematics programme in the United States and the oldest engineering programme in the Ivy League.

The university has produced generations of influential leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs. Its alumni include Nobel Prize winners, Pulitzer Prize recipients, members of the US Congress, Olympic medallists and business leaders. Actress Emma Watson, best known for the Harry Potter film series, is among its notable alumni, while Indian graduates include Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

ALSO READ An Ivy League FTA

A life-changing opportunity

Sharing his excitement, Pranav described the scholarship as a life-changing opportunity that would allow him to learn from one of the world’s leading universities. He said the mentoring and training he received over the past five years helped shape the way he thinks, learns and leads. Pranav added that he hopes to make the most of his education at Brown, contribute to the university community and eventually use the knowledge and skills he gains to serve India.