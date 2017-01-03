Bharti Airtel looks to counter Reliance Jio; offers free data for 12 months for users switching to 4G

Airtel 4G: The offer will open on January 4, 2017 and will close on February 28, 2017. (Reuters file photo)

Countering Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel is all set to introduce a new offer that will offer customers free data for 12 months if they switch to Airtel’s 4G network! According reports, the offer will open on January 4, 2017 and will close on February 28, 2017. The offer will be available to Airtel customers across India. Airtel will offer free 3GB/month data for 1 year to new 4G customers.

The offer comes within days of Reliance Jio launching its ‘Happy New Year’ offer. The offer gives the consumers, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features. However, the daily limit for data usage will now come down to 1GB. The earlier Reliance Jio Welcome offer gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB. So now, according to the new rules, after you use up your daily limit of 1GB on your connection, the speed will automatically come down to 128Kbps.

According to Mukesh Ambani, 80% of Jio users consume less than 1 GB of data daily. 1 GB per day is 30 times the average usage on other networks, he said. “In Jio Happy New Year Offer, we have fine-tuned our fair usage policy to ensure all users get fair share of network capacity,” he said last month.

The telecom war has been getting uglier by the day with Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea fighting to retain their market share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s aggressive entry.