Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh now have a new weekly Amrit Bharat Express option, with Central Railway converting an existing special service into a regular train.

The earlier 04116/04115 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Subedarganj-LTT Special has been upgraded and regularised as 14122/14121 LTT-Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express, Central Railway stated in its official statement.

The non-AC train is aimed at passengers seeking an affordable long-distance option. With 22 coaches and capacity for more than 1,800 passengers per trip, it provides both reserved Sleeper Class and unreserved General Class accommodation.

Central Railway has termed the move as part of its effort to offer “high-quality, budget-friendly travel options” for passengers.

When will the new Amrit Bharat Express operate?

Train No. 14122 LTT-Subedarganj Amrit Bharat Express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:55 pm every Friday, commencing from today (August 28) 2026 and reach Subedarganj at 7:30 am on the third day.

In the return trip, Train No. 14121 Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express started its weekly service on Thursday (August 27, 2026). The train leaves Subedarganj at 12:10 every Thursday and arrives at 8:50 pm the following day, as per the Central Railway.

Bookings for the Train No.14122are open at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website.

18 stops between LTT and Subedarganj

The weekly service will halt at 18 stations: Thane, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Khandwa, Pipariya, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Dham, Katni, Maihar, Banda, Ragaul, Govindpuri, Bharuwa Sumerpur, Fatehpur and Govindpuri.

The route offers direct connectivity to passengers across several important stations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

22 coaches, capacity for over 1,800 passengers

The Amrit Bharat Express will have 22 coaches, consisting of eight Sleeper Class coaches, 11 General unreserved coaches, two luggage-cum-Divyangjan brake vans and one pantry car.

Central Railway stated the configuration has been designed to “maximise seating for everyday commuters and families without high fare burdens.”

Passengers facilities mentioned by the railway comprises of ergonomically designed seats and berths, LED lights, CCTV surveillance, individual mobile charging points, and an automated public address and public information system.

The train will also have sealed vestibules and Divyangjan-friendly toilets equipped with a vacuum evacuation system and automatic odour control.

Push-pull technology, Kavach for smoother and safer travel

The Amrit Bharat Express uses push-pull technology, which Central Railway stated provides smoother acceleration and braking.

Describing the passenger proposition, Central Railway said the Amrit Bharat Express brings “modern travel improvements to general passengers at affordable costs.”

Safety features mentioned by the railway include Kavach automatic train protection and aerosol fire-suppression technology.

Unreserved passengers can purchase tickets through the RailOne mobile app, whereas detailed timings and stoppages can be checked through the railway enquiry system and NTES app.

With the latest addition, Central Railway stated 20 Amrit Bharat trains are operating over its network, out of which 14 originate or terminate on Central Railway.