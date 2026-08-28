Andhra Pradesh is set to get an additional rail connectivity boost as South Central Railway will run a special Jana Sadharan train between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to handle the expected passenger rush.

The temporary service will operate in both directions from August 28 to August 30, giving passengers an extra option to travel between the two major cities and several towns along the route.

The special train will cover multiple stations across the corridor, including Rajahmundry, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkota and Eluru. Here are the complete timings, stoppages and other schedule details.

Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Special Train: Schedule, timings

Train No. From to Departure Time Arrival Time Operational Dates 07215 Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Jana Sadharan Special 8:30 AM 4:00 PM August 28 – August 30 07216 Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam Jana Sadharan Special 7:00 PM 12:45 AM August 28 – August 30

The Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Jana Sadharan Special (Train No. 07215) will operate from August 28 to August 30. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8:30 AM and reach Vijayawada at 4:00 PM.

In the return direction, Train No. 07216, running from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, will depart Vijayawada at 7:00 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 12:45 AM.

Special train route and key stoppages

The special train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Narasingapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samalkota, Anaparti, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Bhimadolu, Eluru and Nuzvid.

These stoppages will allow passengers from several towns along the route to use the special service. The same set of stations will be covered by the train in both directions.

Relief for passengers during busy travel days

The special train will offer some relief to passengers travelling on the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada route during the busy days. With an additional service available, passengers will have another option to plan their journey instead of depending only on regular trains.

The service will also be useful for passengers boarding at intermediate stations, giving them more flexibility while travelling to nearby cities and towns.