We have become remarkably good at adding years to life. The harder question is what those additional years will look like. Longevity has become one of the defining obsessions of our time, drawing technology companies, pharmaceutical researchers, wellness entrepreneurs and wealthy investors into a race to extend the human lifespan. Yet David Cox’s The Age Code makes a more grounded proposition: before we look for ways to defeat ageing, perhaps we should pay greater attention to what we are eating every day.

Cox, a neuroscientist-turned-health journalist, who has spent much of the past decade reporting on the emerging science of ageing, begins with himself. After a PhD examining the link between chronic inflammation and psychiatric disorders, he had already spent years following the field. But the story of The Age Code became personal when he took a series of tests and found that he was biologically about two years older than his chronological age.

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Two years may sound insignificant, but in the language of geroscience it can signal a materially higher risk of long-term health problems. The finding sent him on a nearly three-year investigation, travelling around the world and interviewing hundreds of leading ageing scientists. What he wanted to understand was deceptively simple: why was he ageing faster, and what, if anything, could he do about it?

Chronological age advances inexorably. Biological ageing does not necessarily proceed at the same pace. It reflects the cumulative balance between damage and repair taking place inside our cells and organs. Cox takes the reader into a fast-developing field to understand why some people age faster than others, how different organs can have different biological ages, and whether these processes can be influenced.

Food emerges as one of the most important, and most accessible, levers. Cox takes the reader through an unusually broad terrain. The first part of the book examines modern diets, ultra-processed foods, excess calories, inflammation and premature ageing. The second moves closer to the food itself, exploring micronutrients, hidden hunger, healthy fats, gut health and fibre. The final section asks whether technology can help us understand ageing more precisely, taking in DNA methylation, biological clocks, biomarkers, body clocks and digital twins. The journey is from the supermarket and dining table to the laboratory, and back again.

This makes the book more than another catalogue of foods we should eat or avoid. Cox is interested in the biology behind apparently familiar advice. Why does food sometimes create damage and sometimes support repair? What happens when the body receives too few micronutrients even while consuming too many calories? How do gut health, inflammation and metabolic stress interact with ageing? And can we measure the consequences sufficiently well to know whether we are ageing faster or slower?

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The book becomes particularly compelling when Cox stops merely reporting the science and subjects himself to it. Across two dietary experiments, he changes his eating habits and repeatedly measures the consequences. A calorie-restricted, nutrient-dense diet reduces his weight, visceral fat and inflammation, while tests suggest that his immune age has moved backwards by roughly two years. In another experiment, he substantially increases his fibre intake, relying on legumes, whole grains, seeds and other fibre-rich foods.

Tests suggest that his rate of biological ageing slows by 16% over five months. The point is not that readers should replicate Cox’s precise diets. Indeed, that would miss the book’s larger argument. The significance lies in demonstrating that ageing may be more dynamic than we assume.

Some of what we regard as inevitable consequences of getting older may instead be the accumulated consequence of years of choices, environments and behaviours.

This gives The Age Code a useful corrective to the current longevity industry. The market is crowded with supplements, personalised interventions, genetic tests, expensive clinics and technology-driven promises of living longer. Cox is interested in these developments, but remains sceptical of the idea that the answer to ageing necessarily lies in an expensive technological fix. The less glamorous answer may be sitting on our plates.

There is a larger shift here, from lifespan to healthspan. Living to 90 means little if the additional years are dominated by metabolic disease, frailty, cognitive decline or chronic illness. The real prize is to preserve function for longer and compress the period of ill health to minimal. Food becomes important in that conversation because it is one of the few interventions that is continuous and available to almost everyone.

Cox is also good at making complicated science readable. Biological clocks, biomarkers, gut microbiomes and organ ageing can easily become forbidding subjects.

There is almost too much to digest with this book (pun intended). The reader encounters an impressive parade of foods, micronutrients, supplements and possible interventions. Green tea, blueberries, nuts, mushrooms, mustard greens, pomegranate juice and numerous other foods receive attention, alongside omega-3s and a range of other compounds. The cumulative effect can be paradoxical: a book intended to make the science of ageing more understandable can sometimes make eating well appear like another highly technical optimisation problem.

When different nutritional interventions appear to have different, sometimes competing, benefits, the practical question remains: what matters most? The book is stronger at opening possibilities than at reducing them to a definitive prescription. That may partly reflect the science itself. Geroscience is young, nutrition is notoriously difficult to study in isolation, and human beings are not laboratory mice.

Genetics, exercise, sleep, stress, socioeconomic conditions and environment all interact with what we eat. Any book promising a single formula for longevity should, therefore, invite more suspicion than one willing to leave some questions unresolved.

For Indian readers, the book carries an additional resonance. India is undergoing a rapid nutritional transition, with traditional dietary patterns increasingly meeting processed foods, sedentary lifestyles and rising metabolic disease. Our longevity challenge will, therefore, not simply be about helping people live longer. It will increasingly be about ensuring that longer lives are healthier ones. The Age Code is valuable because it brings a complicated scientific question back to a remarkably ordinary human choice. We may not yet know how to stop the clock. But we have considerable influence over what happens to the body while the clock is running.

The most powerful idea in the book may thus be its least futuristic one. Longevity need not begin in a laboratory. It can begin at the dining table.

Srinath Sridharan is an author, corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards

The Age Code: The New Science of Food and How It Can Save Us

David Cox

HarperCollins

Pp 416, Rs 699