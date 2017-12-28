Artificial Intelligence roadshow: Techies prepare for new era

The six-city developer roadshow saw over 5,000 attendees who experienced some of the best demonstrations of AI and deep learning tools, designed to meet the challenges big data presents.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage these days. Recently, the American tech major Nvidia brought together the best minds in research, academia and industry across Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru. The six-city developer roadshow saw over 5,000 attendees who experienced some of the best demonstrations of AI and deep learning tools, designed to meet the challenges big data presents.

“The artificial intelligence revolution is here and developers who understand AI and its application in commercial applications are in demand today,” said Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Nvidia – South Asia. “The first edition of Developer Connect 2017 demonstrated the passion and desire for learning within our community of highly qualified developers and it is our responsibility at Nvidia to equip our Indian tech talent to take a leading role in the AI revolution and we stay committed to this task,” he added.

The Developer Connect brought together the local ecosystem of AI developers, data scientists, researchers and academia to look at AI trends, technology, use cases and India’s role and opportunities in what many are calling the fourth Industrial Revolution. There were over 42 speaker sessions from leading experts in fields such as computer vision, sensor fusion, software development, regulation and HD mapping provide expertise. The concluding segment witnessed prominent speakers from firms such as Ola, Cognitive Computing, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Labs, Shell India, Sony India.

The Deep Learning Institute (DLI) provided hands-on training workshops for developers on the latest techniques for designing, training and deploying neural networks across a variety of application domains through self-paced online labs and instructor-led workshops. DLI—which Nvidia formed last year is aimed at providing hands-on and online training worldwide in AI and is already working with more than 20 partners, including Amazon Web Services, Coursera, Facebook, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Microsoft and Udacity.

To help teach students practical AI techniques, the new Nvidia University Ambassador programme prepares college instructors to teach DLI courses to their students at no cost.