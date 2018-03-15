Aircel Mobile Number Portability: Truth behind UPC generation on www.aircel.com and working alternatives

Aircel UPC: The customers using Aircel network have not been able get the UPC generated the network is acting up, so much so that the SMS method wherein a user sends a predefined code to 1900 is not working for them. Here are the alternatives.

After the Aircel services were disrupted, several customers took to Twitter to report the issue where they publicly hit out at Aircel for causing inconvenience to the customers

Aircel has begun wrapping up its operations in India as it recently filed for bankruptcy and advised its customers to switch to other networks. The mobile number portability, or MNP, process ensures that you switch to other network without changing your mobile number. However, many Aircel customers have reported facing network issues lately that is becoming a hurdle in the process as the Unique Port Code, or UPC, is generated by the home network only. The UPC is then used by the other telecom operator to get you onboard.

The customers using Aircel network have not been able get the UPC generated the network is acting up, so much so that the SMS method wherein a user sends a predefined code to 1900 is not working for them. There are reports that say the UPC can be generated from the Aircel website – www.aircel.com, which are untrue as Aircel hasn’t provided any platform on its website yet that facilitates UPC generation online. Well, we have got you covered in case you are wondering about the other working ways to get your Aircel number ported out.

In addition to the SMS method, there are two other ways to get the UPC. First is the method that involves you be physically present at the Aircel customer care points in your city or town. You need to visit Aircel customer care centres and ask them to generate the code for you. However, it should be remembered that your Aadhaar or other identity proof will be required by the Aircel representative along with your photo. The UPC will be valid till April 15, so you have only a month days left to initiate the process.

The second method is to call the Aircel customer care number. Now, it is known that Aircel network is working badly, so the customer care numbers that we have listed can be dialled from any network across India. This means that you can call these numbers from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, BSNL, MTNL, Tata Indicom, and other telcos. Upon calling these numbers, you will guided by an IVR response that will ask you your Aircel number and the last five digits of your SIM card to generate UPC. The UPC will be given to you on call and on SMS. As we said, this code will be valid only until April 15.

Aircel customer care numbers

Four metros: Delhi – NCR – 9716012345

Kolkata – 9804012345

Chennai – 9841012345

Mumbai – 9768012345

Rest of India: Jammu & Kashmir – 9858012345

Punjab – 9803012345

Himachal Pradesh – 9857012345

Haryana – 9802012345

Uttar Pradesh West – 9808012345

Uttar Pradesh East – 9807012345

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh – 9806012345

Rajasthan – 9782012345

Bihar & Jharkhand – 9852012345

West Bengal – 9851012345

North-east – 9856012345

Assam – 9854012345

Gujarat – 9722012345

Maharashtra – 9762012345

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – 9700012345

Odisha – 9853012345

Karnataka – 9738012345

Kerala – 9809012345

Tamil Nadu – 9842012345