Carrie

Prime Video

Releases: October 7

Based on Stephen King’s acclaimed novel, Carrie follows Carrie White, a shy and isolated teenager raised by her deeply religious, controlling mother. Bullied relentlessly at school and treated as an outcast, Carrie discovers she possesses powerful telekinetic abilities. As she begins to gain confidence and experience kindness from an unexpected classmate, a cruel prank at the school prom pushes her fragile world towards catastrophe. The series explores Carrie’s troubled adolescence, her complicated relationship with her mother and the consequences of humiliation and cruelty. Blending psychological drama, horror and supernatural elements, Carrie revisits the origins of one of Stephen King’s most enduring characters.

Udta Teer

Theatres

Releases: October 9

A Pakistani spy’s mission takes an absurd turn when an accident wipes out his memory, leaving him convinced he is Indian. Fed a new backstory by those around him, he joins a counter-terrorism squad and throws himself into protecting the country he intended to infiltrate. His misplaced patriotism soon turns him into a problem for his former handlers, while his search for a dangerous operative leads towards his own forgotten identity. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan headline this film, directed by Aakash Kaushik. Mixing action with deception and mistaken loyalties, Udta Teer follows an intelligence operation unravelled by a man who has forgotten which side he serves.

Comrade Kalyan

Theatres

Releases: October 9

In a village on the Andhra-Odisha border during the early 1990s, Kalyan is determined to keep his ageing cinema running. He taps into local communist sentiment, but his involvement with the Naxals takes a dangerous turn. His attraction to Sitara, a young woman from Odisha, brings another set of complications. What begins as a pursuit of love and livelihood spirals into misunderstandings, comic mishaps and political danger. Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar lead this Telugu film, directed by Janakiram Marella. Blending romance, comedy and action, Comrade Kalyan follows an ordinary man caught between personal ambitions and revolutionary politics.

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Reporting Live

Netflix

Releases: October 9

An ambitious young reporter and her experienced cameraman follow a promising lead into the world of illegal sand mining. Their investigation brings them face to face with a ruthless mafia whose business depends on keeping its crimes out of public view. As the pair pursue the story, the risks mount, turning their search for evidence into a struggle to stay safe while exposing the racket. Parineeti Chopra leads this investigative thriller, with Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman in the cast. Reporting Live centres on ordinary journalists confronting criminals determined to prevent their story from reaching an audience.

Other Mommy

Theatres

Releases: October 9

Eight-year-old Bela’s home is already unsettled by her parents’ troubled marriage when a strange presence emerges from her closet. Calling it Other Mommy, she forms a bond with an entity that looks uncannily like her mother. But its demands become increasingly threatening as it seeks to inhabit her body, putting Bela and her family in danger. Jessica Chastain plays both Bela’s mother and her sinister double, alongside Arabella Olivia Clark and Jay Duplass. The film is directed by Rob Savage and adapted from Josh Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House.