When we think about investments, our minds instinctively turn to money.

Stocks.

Real estate.

Mutual funds.

Gold.

Over the years, many of us have spent considerable time learning how to grow our financial assets. And rightly so. Financial security creates choices that few things can.

But as I meet more people in their fifties and sixties, I find myself wondering about another kind of investment.

One that rarely appears on a balance sheet.

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An investment in ourselves.

The interesting thing about the first half of life is that learning is usually linked to earning.

We study to build careers.

We acquire new skills to earn promotions.

We pursue qualifications because they improve our professional prospects.

The Shift: When purpose-driven learning quietly stops

Learning has a purpose.

It helps us move ahead.

Then, somewhere along the journey, something quietly changes.

Many people stop learning.

Not because they have lost the ability.

Because they no longer see the need.

“I’ve done my bit.”

“I know enough.”

“What difference will it make now?”

These are understandable thoughts.

They are also limiting ones.

The world is changing faster than ever before.

Technology is reshaping the way we live.

Artificial intelligence is altering the way we work.

Healthcare is evolving.

Travel has become easier.

Opportunities to contribute have expanded.

And perhaps most importantly, many of us may have another thirty years ahead of us.

Thirty years.

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Curiosity as Preparation for life, not just work

That’s enough time for an entirely new chapter.

But only if we continue to grow into it.

The most inspiring people I meet are rarely those who know the most.

They are the ones who remain curious.

They read widely.

Ask questions.

Learn new technologies.

Experiment with unfamiliar ideas.

Take courses simply because they find a subject fascinating.

Not because they need another certificate.

Curiosity has become their way of engaging with life.

There is another reason this matters.

Learning does more than expand our knowledge.

It expands our world.

It introduces us to new people.

New conversations.

New perspectives.

Sometimes even entirely new directions.

A photography class may lead to lifelong friendships.

A course on history may spark a passion for travel.

Learning a language may open the door to experiences you never imagined.

The investment often compounds in unexpected ways.

Perhaps that is why I no longer think of learning as preparation for work.

I think of it as preparation for life.

The second half of life is not merely about preserving what we have built.

It is about continuing to become.

And that requires one quality above all others.

Curiosity.

Because the day we believe we have nothing left to learn is not the day we stop growing older.

It is the day we stop growing.

A question to reflect on: What is one subject you’ve always been curious about, but never given yourself permission to explore?

Editor’s Note: This article is part of the ongoing ‘Live to 100’ series by Sanjay Mehta for Financial Express. Across the column, the series explores the essential shifts needed for a fulfilling second half of life from cultivating inner fitness and financial peace of mind to embracing curiosity, intentionality, and lifelong growth. Read previous editions of the series here.

The author is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.