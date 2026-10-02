South Western Railway (SWR) has announced a series of changes to train operations in the Bengaluru-Mysuru section due to safety-related work at Mysuru Yard. The changes include cancellations, partial cancellations, diversions, rescheduling and en-route regulation of services on October 2 and 3.

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The changes will affect several passenger, MEMU, Express and Vande Bharat services. Passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ashokapuram and other stations on these dates have been advised to check the revised schedule before starting their journey.

2 trains cancelled, 5 services partially cancelled

Train No. 56232 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Passenger will be cancelled on October 2.

On October 3, Train No. 56266 Mysuru-Arsikere Passenger and Train No. 56202 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Passenger will also remain cancelled.

Five other services will face partial cancellations. Train No. 66553 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU, with journey commencing on October 2, will terminate at Pandavapura instead of Ashokapuram. The section between Pandavapura and Ashokapuram will not be operated.

Its return service, Train No. 66554 Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU, starting on October 3, will originate from Pandavapura instead of Ashokapuram.

Similarly, Train No. 66579 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU, starting on October 3, will terminate at Pandavapura, while Train No. 66580 Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU, starting on October 2, will originate from Pandavapura.

Train No. 56281 Chamarajanagar-Tumakuru Passenger, with journey commencing on October 3, will also be partially cancelled between Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. The service will instead originate from Mysuru at its scheduled departure time from that station.

Murdeshwar Express diverted, 6 trains to leave late

Train Nos. 16585 and 16586 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express will be diverted on October 2.

Train No. 16585 will operate via KSR Bengaluru, Nelamangala, Shravanabelagola and Hassan instead of its usual route. It will skip scheduled stops at Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Mandya, Mysuru, Krishnarajanagar and Hole Narsipur.

The return service, Train No. 16586, will run via Hassan, Shravanabelagola, Nelamangala and KSR Bengaluru. It will skip stops at Hole Narsipur, Krishnarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Channapatna, Ramanagaram and Kengeri.

Six services departing from Mysuru and Ashokapuram on October 3 will also be rescheduled. Train No. 16552 Ashokapuram-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will depart 65 minutes later.

Train No. 20663 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will be delayed by 15 minutes, while Train No. 16215 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Chamundi Express, Train No. 20676 Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanav Express and Train No. 16206 Mysuru-Talguppa Express will each be rescheduled by 30 minutes.

Train No. 16208 Mysuru-Yesvantpur Express will depart 60 minutes later than scheduled.

Train No. 56201 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Passenger, also commencing its journey on October 3, will be regulated by 60 minutes during the journey.

The changes are being introduced to facilitate safety-related work at Mysuru Yard. Passengers using the affected services should verify the latest timetable and route information before travelling.