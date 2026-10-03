Taking a shower is no longer adjusting the temperature or flow of the water. A shower today can mean experiencing a spa, rain, mist, hydrotherapy, mineral boost like vitamin C-infused water, cleansing and much more.

Technology is also increasingly in play in the bathroom. Digital panels, touchscreens and integrated systems ensure not just a superior experience but also water optimisation and water pressure control. Like TOTO India’s G shower experience or spa showers that offer a ‘warm spa’ and a ‘mist spa’ which provide different flow regulations in the same showerhead, spewing ultrafine microbubbles. As for Kohler, the range of shower fittings includes digital and hydrotherapy showering systems.

This could mean a touch-sensitive interface that provides precise command over water temperature, flow rates, and up to 12 water or steam flow options across temperature zones. There is also a shoulder shower that is affixed at shoulder height to provide a drenching experience without wetting the hair. A ‘pristine’ shower can remove 99% of the chlorine and particulate impurities. Kohler says digital shower controls “are rapidly gaining popularity as consumers prioritise touchless hygiene, convenience, and customisability”.

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TOTO managing director Shiozawa Kazuyuki says technologies such as e-water (electrolysed water) which is a result of filter technology in the faucet, make the daily bathroom experience more luxurious. He adds that they have experienced healthy growth across their premium product portfolio. “This is driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, premium housing, and growing consumer awareness around wellness, hygiene and sustainability.”

Hansgrohe India’s offerings have names like ‘Raindance Alive’ and ‘Pulsify’. Raindance can give you effects like air, powder or a massage — all possible with distinctive mesh-effect designs. Managing director Abdulkader Bengali says consumers are looking at not just aesthetics, but also design, durability, water efficiency, sustainable performance, smart technology, and overall user experience.

As per an IMARC analysis of luxury bathroom fittings for the period of 2026-2034, the Indian luxury bath fixtures market size reached $290.1 million in 2025. The IMARC Group forecasts the market to reach $442.2 million by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 4.60% during 2026-2034.

“Over the last 20 years, India has grown into one of Kohler’s top three global markets, growing at double the market rate over the past year,” a spokesperson for Kohler shares. Given these encouraging numbers, the spokesperson says Kohler is priming for further expansion in India. “Kohler is committing Rs 700 crore between FY26 and FY28 to scale manufacturing, engineering and retail footprint, building on Rs 400 crore invested over the previous five years.”

Premium shower systems are not restricted to home bathroom fittings alone. Luxury hotels all offer various kinds of experiences. For instance, ITC Grand Goa boasts of ‘secret garden showers’ in their suites. Speaking of this particular feature, Samir Jilani, general manager, ITC Grand Goa, says, “The shower offers a rare blend of privacy, tranquillity and outdoor luxury, creating an immersive bathing experience, and is very much sought after by our guests.”

The demand for premium bathroom solutions primarily comes from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune, where premium residential developments, luxury hospitality and high-end commercial projects remain important demand drivers. However, the market is expanding beyond the metros. Cities such as Surat, Lucknow, Indore, Raipur, Coimbatore and Kochi are also witnessing increasing demand for premium lifestyle products.