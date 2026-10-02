Ahmedabad Metro is set to reach more areas of the city as the network expands beyond its existing corridors. The upcoming Ahmedabad Metro Phase 3 project will bring metro connectivity closer to more residential, commercial, and other urban areas along the route.

With Ahmedabad already operating metro services across the city and Gandhinagar, the new corridor will further expand the reach of the rapid transit network and give commuters another way to travel across the city.

The Phase 3 project recently gained some momentum, with the latest tender marking a fresh step towards taking the planned expansion forward.

Rs. 860 cr work planned for Thaltej Gam–Godhavi stretch

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) recently invited bids for the construction of a 10.26-km elevated viaduct from Thaltej Gam Dead End to Godhavi Dead End. The project will also include eight elevated stations along the route, along with electrical and mechanical works.

The tender, opened on October 1, 2026, has a value of ₹860.01 crore, with bids open until November 16, 2026.

New Metro stretch to boost connectivity

The Thaltej Gam–Godhavi corridor will add a new route for commuters travelling towards the western side of Ahmedabad. The project will make metro services accessible from more locations along this part of the city.

The extension will also add to the existing East-West corridor, which currently runs between Thaltej Gam and Vastral Gam. As the network expands, commuters will have more metro stations within reach for their daily journeys.

Ahmedabad Metro’s current network

Ahmedabad Metro currently serves key parts of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, giving commuters a metro option for journeys across major parts of the two cities.

Phase 1 covers the APMC–Motera Stadium and Thaltej Gam–Vastral Gam corridors. The network provides metro access across several parts of Ahmedabad, including areas along the city’s east-west and north-south routes.

Phase 2 extended this reach towards Gandhinagar through the Motera Stadium–Mahatma Mandir and GNLU–GIFT City sections. This gives commuters a direct metro connection between important parts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and GIFT City.

Upcoming Phase 2A to connect Ahmedabad Metro with the airport

The next expansion will bring the metro closer to Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport.

Phase 2A covers 6 km from Koteshwar Road to the Airport and will have five stations. The project has received Cabinet approval, with an estimated completion cost of ₹2,169.04 cr.

For commuters, the key change will be a direct metro connection towards the airport. This can make public transport a more convenient option for air travellers as well as people travelling to and working around the airport area.

Phase 2B to improve access to GIFT City

Phase 2B will add another metro link between GIFT City and Shahpur. The planned corridor will cover 3.33 km and include three elevated stations.

The extension is aimed at improving access to GIFT City and nearby residential, commercial and educational areas. For people travelling to these locations, the additional stations will bring metro services closer to more parts of the surrounding area.

With Phase 2A and Phase 2B under implementation, Ahmedabad Metro is adding new connections beyond its existing network.

What the upcoming routes mean for commuters

With the upcoming routes and corridors, more parts of Ahmedabad and the surrounding urban region will come within easier reach of the metro network.

The expansions could give commuters more public transport options for daily travel, reduce dependence on road-based journeys on some routes and make it easier to reach key residential, commercial and employment areas. .