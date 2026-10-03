The US government will send a one-time $90 payment to more than 20 million Medicare enrollees to help cover their Medicare Part B premiums, according to the White House. US President Donald Trump announced the payment on October 2.

The payment will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a fund that Congress has provided with $2 billion for improvements to the Medicare fee-for-service programme. The White House said the fund had not been used for payments to beneficiaries before this move.

The announcement comes as Medicare beneficiaries face the cost of Part B coverage. The 2026 Medicare Trustees Report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services puts the standard monthly Part B premium at $202.90, compared with $185 in 2025.

The $90 payment will be a one-time payment. It does not change the standard monthly Part B premium itself.

Who qualifies for $90 Medicare payment?

The White House said most Medicare Part B enrollees qualify for the payment. However, the programme has specific exclusions.

People whose Medicare Part B premiums are already paid by Medicaid will not qualify. The payment also excludes beneficiaries who pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). IRMAA is an additional Part B premium that applies to certain beneficiaries based on income.

The White House described the payment as a way to help Medicare beneficiaries with their Part B premiums. It said the federal government will make the payment directly to eligible beneficiaries. “Most Medicare Part B enrollees are eligible for the payments,” the White House said in its October 2 fact sheet.

The 2026 Medicare Trustees Report provides additional context on Part B costs. CMS said the standard monthly Part B premium for 2026 is $202.90. The report also says that the standard amount applies to most Part B enrollees and does not include additional amounts that some beneficiaries must pay because of income or other circumstances.

That means the $90 payment is separate from the regular Medicare premium structure. It does not mean that every Medicare beneficiary will receive the money.

When will $90 payment arrive?

The White House said most eligible seniors will receive the $90 payment in early October.

Beneficiaries who have direct deposit will receive the money electronically. Those who do not have direct deposit will receive a physical check. The check will go to the mailing address registered with Medicare.

The White House has not specified one single payment date for every eligible beneficiary. Therefore, beneficiaries should not assume that all payments will arrive on the same day.

The administration plans to send the payments in early October. The payments will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, reported Reuters.

The timing also means that beneficiaries who expect a physical check should make sure their mailing information with Medicare is up to date. The White House specifically said checks will go to the mailing address registered with Medicare.

The payment is intended to help with Part B premiums, but the $90 amount does not cover a full month of the standard 2026 Part B premium. CMS puts that premium at $202.90 per month.

The Medicare Trustees Report also says Part B financing comes from both beneficiary premiums and federal government contributions. In 2025, beneficiary premium payments accounted for $150.3 billion of Part B revenue, according to CMS.

The Medicare announcement is part of a series of financial measures from the Trump administration. However, the $90 Medicare payment itself is specifically tied to the Medicare Improvement Fund and Part B premiums, according to the White House, reported Reuters.