Salman Khan Bandra property bought for Rs 120 cr rented out to Future Group for Rs 80 lakh per month

Salman Khan has recently rented his Bandra property in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 80 lakh per month to Future Group, owner of the Indian retail giant Big Bazaar. Khan had leased out the 2,140 sq m commercial building with the amount for a period of five years, according to Daily News & Analysis. This rent is set to increase to Rs 89.6 lakh per month. Moreover, the Group has also given a deposit of Rs 2.4 crore to the actor. The deal was signed by Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan on July 13. Future Group’s Founder and CEO, Kishore Biyani told DNA that the leased premises would be used for a Foodhall store. The building has a 609.36 sq m basement, a 373.21 sq m lower floor, 579.61 sq m first floor and a second floor spanning 578.54 sq m, according to the report.

Foodhall is a lifestyle food superstore, much like Godrej Nature’s Basket, that sells gourmet products found all over the world, according to Future Retail. The food store chain is currently present in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gurgaon. A society with about 16 flats was demolished to construct this building, which Salman Khan bought for Rs 120 crore in 2012, according to DNA. The construction work started in 2013-14 and the certificate of occupancy was acquired earlier this year. Presently, all the building permissions are under the 51-year old actor’s name.