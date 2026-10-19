A home furnished with rented sofas, beds, refrigerators and washing machines is becoming a more compelling proposition for the mobile urban workforce, as rising appliance prices and shorter tenancies make ownership harder to justify.

For companies such as Rentomojo and Furlenco, the opportunity is to move beyond furniture rentals and become subscription providers for the entire home. The challenge is to make money from a business that requires substantial investment in assets before they generate rental income.

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The economics can favour renting for people who move frequently. Furnishing a one-bedroom flat costs eight to nine months of average income in India, compared with one to four months in the US, Japan and South Korea, according to Redseer estimates cited in Rentomojo’s investor presentation. Renting furniture and appliances from Rentomojo for two years costs Rs 3.33 lakh, against Rs 4.02 lakh for outright purchases and Rs 4.41 lakh through a 24-month equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan at about 16% interest. Buying on EMI becomes cheaper only after around 33 months, while average tenancies in metros have shrunk to 1.3 years in 2025 from 1.8 years in 2021.

Rising appliance prices are strengthening this proposition. Manufacturers have increased prices three times this year, with the latest round on October 1 pushing up air-conditioner prices by 5-8% and those of refrigerators, washing machines and LED televisions by 3-4%. A rental contract spreads the cost over 18-20 months, although rental companies themselves face higher procurement costs. Their advantage is that a product can generate income from multiple subscribers over several years.

Rentomojo’s expansion reflects this shift. Appliances accounted for 47% of its FY26 revenue, and the company has introduced refrigerators and washing machines under its Zenovi by Mojo brand, manufactured by Dixon Technologies. It has also tied up with Dixon for televisions and entered water purifiers, where annual servicing costs can amount to about 40% of the product’s price. In the June quarter, orders rose 46% year on year to 329,000 items, while revenue from operations increased 51% to Rs 126.33 crore.

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Furlenco is pursuing a different route, combining rentals with manufacturing and outright furniture sales. Its FY26 revenue rose 60% to Rs 370.43 crore, while it reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 35.58 crore against a loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the previous year. It sold Rs 29.36 crore of furniture outright, up 39%, as it expanded into new cities and product categories.

The constraint is capital. Rentomojo spent Rs 463 crore on assets between FY24 and FY26, exceeding the Rs 380 crore generated by its operations, while Furlenco’s borrowings doubled in FY26. Both are increasingly accessing bank finance at lower rates, improving the economics of expansion.