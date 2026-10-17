Indian Railways will operate a one-way special train between Mangaluru Central and Rameswaram on October 19 to accommodate additional passenger demand during the Pooja festival.

Train No. 06142 Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram One-Way Express Special will depart Mangaluru Central at 4.15 am on Monday, October 19, and arrive at Rameswaram at 7.30 pm the same day. The train will operate for one trip.

The service will provide connectivity to several stations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Kozhikode, Palakkad, Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul and Madurai.

Mangaluru-Rameswaram special train: Route and stoppages

The train will stop at Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Palakkad Town, Kollengode, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Madurai, Manamadurai, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram before reaching Rameswaram.

The train is scheduled to reach Kasaragod at 5.03 am, Kannur at 6.45 am, Kozhikode at 8.12 am, Shoranur at 9.25 am and Palakkad at 10.10 am. It will arrive in Madurai at 3.20 pm, followed by Manamadurai at 4.43 pm and Ramanathapuram at 5.43 pm.

Mangaluru-Rameswaram special train: Coach composition

The one-way special train will have 21 coaches, including one AC First Class coach, two AC Two Tier coaches, three AC Three Tier coaches and nine Sleeper Class coaches.

The remaining coaches will comprise four General Second Class coaches, one Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coach and one luggage-cum-brake van.

Passengers planning to travel on October 19 should check the latest train timings and reservation availability through the official railway enquiry channels before commencing their journey.