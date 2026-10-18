The resolution professional (RP) of Reliance Communications (RCom) has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court seeking recall of its ruling that telecom spectrum cannot be subjected to insolvency proceedings, arguing that the decision has undermined lenders’ recovery prospects and allowed the government to pursue dues outside the insolvency process.

The petition, filed on October 16 by Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, follows the Supreme Court’s dismissal of RCom’s review petition on July 28. The RP has also sought an open-court hearing. The move comes after the department of telecommunications (DoT) invoked bank guarantees linked to RCom on August 14 and terminated its spectrum allocation on October 5, actions that the petition says have caused irreversible harm.

In its February 13 judgment, the Supreme Court held that spectrum allocated to telecom operators cannot be subjected to proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), even if recorded as an asset in their books. The court dismissed appeals by RCom, State Bank of India, UV Asset Reconstruction Company and Aircel, while allowing DoT’s appeal in part.

The RP has argued that excluding spectrum from the insolvency process deprives lenders of an important source of recovery, despite banks having advanced thousands of crores to telecom operators. The petition warns that the ruling could make lenders more cautious about extending credit to the sector. It also argues that the decision creates a sector-specific exception under the IBC, with potential implications for businesses dependent on mining leases, oil and gas licences, infrastructure concessions and water rights.

A key contention is that DoT, despite filing a claim of around Rs 31,276 crore as an operational creditor and having it admitted, should not be allowed to recover pre-insolvency dues outside the resolution process. According to the petition, such recovery would effectively give the department priority over other creditors, contrary to the principles underlying the IBC.

The RP has further argued that the February judgment did not adequately consider the explanation to Section 14(1) of the IBC, which provides protection against termination of licences during the moratorium when current dues are paid. It has also cited Section 31(5), introduced through the IBC (Amendment) Act, 2026, which received assent on April 6 and which the petition says applies retrospectively. RCom has maintained that its current dues were paid.

The petition seeks recall of both the February judgment and the July order dismissing the review plea. However, filing a curative petition does not automatically suspend the earlier ruling or restore the terminated spectrum.