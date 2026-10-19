States are emerging as the main drivers of India’s renewable-energy build-out, with Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan accounting for 73% of utility-scale solar capacity added in August, even as Uttar Pradesh led residential rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar scheme in September, according to JMK Research.

The three states together added 1,078.66 MW out of 1,472.85 MW of utility-scale solar capacity installed in August. Gujarat also recorded the highest rooftop solar addition at 628.7 MW, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 489.7 MW and Andhra Pradesh at 210.8 MW. Rajasthan led wind additions with 148.01 MW, followed by Gujarat at 108.69 MW and Karnataka at 53.1 MW.

“Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan were the top three states for utility-scale solar installations,” JMK Research said.

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The state-level push comes as India added 3,445 MW of solar and 383 MW of wind capacity in August, taking cumulative renewable capacity to 295 GW. Solar additions increased 42% from July, while wind additions declined 44%. Between January and August, the country added around 32.2 GW of solar and 4 GW of wind.

Residential rooftop solar also gathered pace. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Uttar Pradesh added 234.46 MW in September, followed by Maharashtra at 208.04 MW and Gujarat at 165.6 MW. The scheme had reached 17,561 MW of installed residential rooftop capacity across 59,47,035 households by September. Monthly installations, however, slipped 2.2% to 1,375 MW from 1,407.32 MW in August.

Tender activity remained strong, with 30 renewable-energy tenders issued across project-development and EPC segments during September.

Project-development tenders included more than 1,022 MW of distributed, rooftop and utility-scale solar, along with 575 MW/1,400 MWh of standalone BESS and a 300 MW round-the-clock renewable-plus-storage tender by NPCL. “Pan-India tenders led with 1,015 MW capacity, followed by Karnataka with 650.3 MW,” the report said.

In the EPC segment, 1,561 MW of solar and wind tenders were issued along with 1,615 MW/4,490 MWh of standalone BESS. Andhra Pradesh led EPC activity with 1,250 MW, followed by Gujarat at 1,185 MW and Madhya Pradesh at 389 MW.

Storage dominated awards as well. Two standalone BESS tenders totalling 2,265 MW/4,530 MWh were awarded. MSEDCL’s 2,000 MW/4,000 MWh tender went to 11 players at Rs 2.38-2.40 lakh/MW/month, while SJVN awarded 265 MW/530 MWh to NLC India Renewables at Rs 2.35 lakh/MW/month.

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Renewable generation fell 16.57% month-on-month to 29,411.06 MU in September, as wind generation dropped 44.1%, though solar generation rose 9.74%. VRE curtailment declined 43.31% to 378.52 MU from 667.76 MU, reducing the curtailed share of renewable generation to 1.28% from 1.89%.

“Solar continued to account for the majority of curtailed energy,” JMK said, with solar curtailment at 314 MU and wind at 64.98 MU.

The sector attracted $812.23 million in investments during September, led by $758.25 million in equity financing. Meanwhile, IEX GDAM volumes fell 35.81% to 631.08 MU, while the average clearing price rose 38.12% to Rs 7.33/kWh.