Awfis expects its co-working business to grow 23-25% year-on-year in FY27, driven by continued demand from GCCs and enterprises, deeper wallet share within existing clients, and the launch of new premium centres.

The company expects its construction and fit-out solutions business, Transform, to continue to scale at around 20%, taking the firm’s overall revenue past Rs 1,800 crore for FY27. It is eyeing full-year cash EBITDA to be in the range of Rs 190-200 crore, with the second half expected to be stronger than the first.

The firm delivered a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 71 crore in FY26, up 66% from the previous year, and Rs 24 crore in Q1 FY27, up 140% year-on-year.

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“This has come with a ROCE (return on capital employed) of 60% in FY26, among the highest in the sector. The focus is on the quality and sustainability of that profitability through operating leverage, premiumisation, disciplined capital allocation, and continued growth across our workplace solutions platform,” Amit Ramani, founder, chairman and managing director of Awfis, told FE.

In FY26, Awfis reported Rs 1,493 crore in consolidated revenue from operations, up from Rs 1,208 crore in FY25. In Q1FY27, revenue from operations was Rs 424.92 crore, up 26.96% YoY.

Awfis currently serves more than 3,600 clients across 251 centres, with more than 13,000 seats sold in Q1 FY27. “With multi-centre clients already accounting for about 48% of our base, a significant part of this growth is expected to come from existing clients expanding their footprints with us, alongside new additions,” Ramani said.

The firm remains on track to add 22,000-25,000 gross seats in FY27, with the mix tilted towards its Gold and Elite centres (luxury centres) across high-demand micro-markets.

“We are pursuing this through a balanced mix of formats, including managed aggregation, developer partnerships, and partial managed office,” he said.

As the company launches new Elite and Gold centres, it expects occupancy and margins to build through the year, with H2 outperforming H1.