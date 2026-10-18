The government’s decision to cap trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs might not make several expensive patented treatments affordable for patients, an advocacy group has cautioned. The group argues that the move limits the margins earned by distributors and retailers but does not necessarily bring down the prices charged by manufacturers.

The group also said 34 of the 42 anti-cancer drugs covered under the 2019 trade margin rationalisation (TMR) exercise feature in the latest list, raising questions about the additional price reductions patients could gain from the fresh intervention.

“The key question is how much additional price reduction patients will actually see,” said K.M. Gopakumar, co-convenor of the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatment.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), in its recent order, has capped trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP), excluding GST, for the identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The revised prices will take effect from November 9, 2026.

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In simple terms, the 30% cap means that distributors and retailers together cannot earn more than 30% of a medicine’s final price. For instance, if a stockist or distributor pays Rs 100 for a medicine, its maximum price before GST would be Rs 142.86. The additional Rs 42.86 represents a mark-up of 42.86% on the original price, but accounts for 30% of the final price. The cap does not directly limit the price charged by the manufacturer.

The price tables shared by the group illustrate the affordability challenge. The listed MRP of Zejula, used to treat certain ovarian cancers, is around Rs 5.74 lakh for 56 tablets. Tibsovo, used for specific blood cancers, is listed at Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh for 60 tablets. These are existing listed prices, and not revised prices under the new order.

Another concern is how the prices used to calculate revised MRPs will be verified. The NPPA will calculate the price using how much manufacturers earned from selling a medicine and how many units they sold in March 2026. If there were no sales that month, it will use data for the entire year from April 2025 to March 2026. The advocacy group’s concern is that the reference price depends on manufacturers’ sales figures, which need to be verified to ensure the revised prices are calculated correctly, particularly when medicines are supplied directly to hospitals.

The order requires manufacturers to submit revised price information and allows the NPPA to audit and verify records. Hospitals and state drug controllers have also been tasked with monitoring compliance.

The group has also raised concerns that lower medicine prices may not translate into equivalent savings on hospital bills if charges for diagnostics, consumables and consultations remain high. It acknowledged that it had no specific evidence of hospitals offsetting medicine price reductions through other charges.